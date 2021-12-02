Tesla seems to have some new vehicles in the works all the time. Instead of announcing a new full-sized car or truck, though, the company actually announced a brand new quad specifically designed for kids.

Typically, Tesla announces new vehicles with plenty of fanfare, but for the new Cyberquad for Kids, the company quietly released the $1,900 four-wheel ATV for children. Instead of holding a big event, the company simply posted the quad on its website and put it up for sale.

Despite the low-key announcement, the kid-friendly ATV is already out of stock, so the demand for the company’s electric off-road vehicle was definitely high enough.

Tesla describes its new ATV as “Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars.”

The ATV is designed for little ones age eight years old and up. It has a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and an adjustable top speed of 10 mph. The reason for the “up to” is that a rider’s weight, the terrain, and the speed setting will change how far the ATV can go on a single charge. It’ll take about five hours to charge fully, so there will be some downtime between rides.

