All sorts of companies are putting out their best lists for apps. Google announced its best Android app recently, and now Apple has followed along, announcing Toca Life World as its best iPhone app of 2021.

Apple says, “Ten years after its App Store debut, Toca Life World is masterfully iterating on the art of play and self-expression for kids.” If your kids haven’t downloaded this app yet, it’s absolutely time, as this is a pretty special honor.

Outside of the best iPhone app, Apple honored the video editor LumaFusion from LumaTorch as the best iPad app. The company said, “LumaFusion made video editing faster, less intimidating, and more portable for creators at every level.”

For Mac users, Apple said Craft was the best application of 2021. Apple described the app, saying, “Craft creatively enabled efficiency and artistry through a notebook with seemingly limitless capabilities.”

Sports streaming app DAZN took home the honor of best Apple TV app, and Carrot Weather won best Apple Watch application.

On the games side, League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games took home the best iPhone game honor. On iPad, MARVEL Future Revolution was Apple’s best game.

There were tons of other awards given out by Apple, so make sure to check out the list to see all of the apps you might want to download on your devices if you haven’t already.

