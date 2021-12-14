Tired of getting robocalls all day long on your iPhone? Your iPhone lets you silence the harassment by turning on a feature called “Silence Unknown Callers” in Settings. Here’s how to do it.

What Is an Unknown Caller?

On your iPhone, an “unknown caller” is someone who is not in your Contacts list, which is an address book stored on your device that can be accessed through the Phone or Contacts apps. If you’ve called a number recently, your iPhone will not consider that number an “unknown caller” if they call you back.

Apple includes a feature with iOS 13 and up that allows you to silence rings and notifications from unknown callers, which we’ll cover below. This does not include numbers you’ve called recently. Otherwise, if you want a caller to not be considered “unknown” (and thus not be silenced) you will need to add the number to your iPhone’s contacts list.

RELATED: How to Add a New Contact to iPhone

How to Silence Spam Calls From Unknown Callers on iPhone

To silence spam calls, begin by opening Settings on your iPhone. You can launch it by tapping the grey gear icon on your iPhone’s home screen.

In Settings, scroll down and tap “Phone.”

In Phone settings, tap “Silence Unknown Callers.”

In Silence Unknown Callers settings, flip the switch beside “Silence Unknown Callers” to “On.”

The next time you get a call from an unknown number, you won’t hear a ring or a notification sound. The call will be sent to voicemail, and it will appear in your recent calls list in the Phone app. You may still get a notification if the caller leaves a voicemail.

If you’re expecting an important call from an unknown number in the future, open Settings and revisit Phone > Silence Unknown Callers, and then switch “Silence Unknown Callers” to “Off.” Incoming calls will no longer be silenced. Good luck!

RELATED: How iOS 13's "Silence Unknown Callers" Will Stop Phone Spam