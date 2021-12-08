Starting with macOS Monterey, Low Power Mode reduces your Mac’s screen brightness and clock speed to make your Mac quieter and its battery last longer. Here’s how to enable it.

What Does Low Power Mode Do on Mac?

As previously mentioned, Low Power Mode reduces energy consumption by turning down screen brightness and reducing processor clock speed on a Mac. The screen appears dimmer, and the performance of apps becomes slower than usual on Mac.

It aims to make Mac operate more quietly and is somewhat similar to Low Power Mode on iPhone. Unfortunately, you don’t get to pick a specific battery percentage threshold for the Low Power Mode to kick in automatically on Mac.

Which Macs Support Low Power Mode?

Apple includes Low Power Mode in macOS 12 Monterey or later update running on the MacBook (Early 2016 and later) and MacBook Pro (Early 2016 and later). As of December 2021, none of the Apple MacBook Air models support Low Power Mode. That might change in the future.

How to Enable Low Power Mode on Mac

You can use Low Power Mode while using your Mac on battery and plugged into a power adapter. To get started, click the Apple menu in the top-left corner and select “System Preferences.”

In System Preferences, click “Battery.”

In Battery preferences, look in the left sidebar and select “Battery” again. Next, check the box beside “Low Power Mode” in the right-hand pane.

If you want to use Low Power Mode while your Mac is charging, click the “Power Adapter” menu in the sidebar. Next, check the box beside “Low Power Mode.”

At any time, you can click the Battery icon in the corner of the menu bar, and it will show if Low Power Mode is enabled or not. To disable Low Power Mode, you’ll need to visit the Battery menu or Power Adapter menu in System Preferences again to uncheck the box for “Low Power Mode.” Good luck!

