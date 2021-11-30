Everyone loves a freebie. Right now, Spotify is offering a good one, as new members can get three months of Spotify Premium for free. Typically, Premium would sell for $9.99, so getting three months free is a great deal.

In a blog post, Spotify announced the deal for new subscribers. The company said, “Here’s the breakdown: from November 29 through December 31, 2021, eligible Spotify Free and first-time Spotify listeners can sign up for our Individual Premium plan for three months for free.”

That means even if you have an existing Spotify Free account, you can switch to Premium for three months without spending a penny. Of course, you’ll have to cancel your account before the free trial ends, or you’ll be charged at the regular $9.99 per month rate after. On the other hand, you might decide that you can’t live without offline listening, the lack of ads, and the entire on-demand music library and want to keep it.

If you’re a former Spotify Premium member, the company also has a special offer designed to bring you back. You can sign up for three months of Premium for $9.99. That’s essentially paying for one month and getting two free. While it’s not as good as three months for free, it’s still a solid deal.

Of course, you can always make a new email address and Spotify account if you want to take advantage of the freebie, but you won’t have all of your playlists and saved music from your existing account.

