The year is officially ending, and Google is rounding out 2021 with its annual best of apps list. Balance and Pokémon Unite top the list, but all sorts of other apps and games have received awards.

Balance is an app designed to help with meditation and sleep, which is especially helpful with the current state of things. The app’s description says, “Improve your stress, sleep, and more with the world’s first personalized meditation program, now free for your first year.” It has over 3,500 ratings on Google Play and a solid 4.7 rating, so it’s not surprising that Google gave it the highest honor this year.

On the game side, Google honored Pokémon Unite, which is a fast-paced MOBA with your favorite Pokémon characters fighting it out. If you like games like DOTA 2 and League of Legends, but you’d prefer matches to take only a few minutes, this might be a game for you. It has a 3.9 rating on Google Play, so it’s not quite as unanimously loved as Balance, but it’s definitely a solid game.

Google also had a users’ choice category. Paramount+ took home the honor for apps, and Garena Free Fire MAX received the award in the game section.

Here’s the complete list of app winners across various categories, as picked by Google:

Best Apps for Good

Best Everyday Essentials

Best for Fun

Best Hidden Gems

Best for Personal Growth

Best for Tablets

Best for Wear

Popular on Google TV

Here are Google’s choices for best games:

Best Competitive

Best Game Changers

Best Indies

Best Pick Up & Play

Best for Tablets

If you’re an Android user looking for some new apps and games to download, these are worth a look, as they’re the ones Google itself feels are deserving of your time. Many of the apps featured are free, though most also have some in-app purchases or subscriptions available.

