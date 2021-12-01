As audiences get ready to return to the world of The Matrix, it’s the perfect time to revisit the Wachowskis’ groundbreaking sci-fi vision, which remains hugely influential. Here’s how to stream every movie in The Matrix franchise.

The Matrix

Siblings Lana and Lilly Wachowski draw on influences from comic books, cyberpunk, martial arts films, anime, and more to create this landmark action movie. Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a seemingly ordinary office worker who discovers he’s living in a computer simulation and is actually humanity’s chosen savior. Freedom fighters Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) show Neo the true nature of the universe and help him take down the sinister computer program known as Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

The Matrix is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Hulu ($6.99+ per month).

The Matrix Reloaded

The second installment in the original Matrix trilogy brings back Neo, Morpheus, and Trinity, who are now free of the machines’ control and dedicated to liberating the rest of humanity. As deadly robots close in on the freed humans’ stronghold, Neo and Trinity return to the Matrix to seek out the truth of its origins and functions. Meanwhile, Agent Smith goes rogue and escapes into the real world.

The Matrix Reloaded is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Hulu ($6.99+ per month).

The Matrix Revolutions

The original Matrix trilogy concludes with a final showdown between Neo and Agent Smith for the fate of both the Matrix and the real world. Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and their allies fight to preserve life for both humans and machines, attempting to create a stable balance. They must battle in both reality and the simulation to stop Agent Smith from destroying everything.

The Matrix Revolutions is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month) and Hulu ($6.99+ per month).

The Animatrix

Released between the second and third Matrix movies, this animated anthology film features short tales set within the world of The Matrix. The Wachowskis recruited master filmmakers from the world of animation, including many creators of the Japanese anime that inspired them. Neo and Trinity make brief appearances, but The Animatrix is mostly focused on new characters who must navigate the world of the computer simulation.

The Animatrix is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).