If you’ve switched to another music streaming service, or you simply don’t get the time to listen to music anymore, you can easily cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and save money. Here’s how.

What Happens When You Cancel Your Subscription?

When you cancel your subscription, you can enjoy your premium music tracks only until the end of your current billing cycle. After that, those tracks can’t be played anymore. Canceling your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription also cancels your Amazon Music HD subscription.

Cancel Your Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription on Desktop

On a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the Amazon website to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. To get started, open a web browser on your computer and launch the Amazon site. Once there, log in to your account.

In Amazon’s top-right corner, hover your mouse over the “Account & Lists” menu until you see a submenu.

In the expanded submenu, select “Memberships & Subscriptions.”

You will see a “Your Memberships & Subscriptions” page. Here, next to “Amazon Music Unlimited,” click the “Cancel Subscription” button.

Amazon will ask you the reason for unsubscribing from their service. Select a reason, then click the “Submit and Continue to Cancel” button.

Depending on what reason you choose, Amazon will display certain options to lure you back. To continue, click the “Continue to Cancel” button.

You will arrive on the final unsubscribe page. Here, click the “Confirm Cancellation” button to unsubscribe from the Amazon Music Unlimited service.

Warning: Make sure you really want to end your subscription before clicking the “Confirm Cancellation” button.

And that’s it. You are no longer an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, but you can continue to enjoy premium benefits until the end of your current billing cycle.

Cancel Your Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription on Android

On an Android phone, you can use the Amazon Music app itself to cancel your subscription. To do so, open the Amazon Music app on your phone. In the app’s top-right corner, tap the gear icon.

In the menu that opens after tapping the gear icon, select “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, in the “Your Account” section, tap “Amazon Music Unlimited Member.”

You will see an “Amazon Music Unlimited” screen. Here, scroll down to the “Subscription Renewal” section and tap “Cancel Subscription.”

Select the reason for cancellation and tap “Submit and Continue to Cancel.”

Scroll down the following page to the bottom and tap “Continue to Cancel.”

Finally, tap “Confirm Cancellation” to unsubscribe from the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

You’re all set.

Cancel Your Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription on iPhone or iPad

On an iPhone or iPad, you can’t cancel the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription using the Amazon Music app. You will have to use your phone’s Settings app, since that is where your subscriptions are listed.

To get started, open the Settings app on your phone.

In Settings, tap your Apple account name at the top of the screen.

On the “Apple ID” screen that opens, tap “Subscriptions.” This will display all your subscriptions billed via Apple. Choose the “Amazon Music Unlimited” subscription and tap “Cancel Subscription.” And that’s all.

