If you click an email link in Windows 11 and the wrong email client pops up, you can easily change the default email app. All it takes is a quick trip to Windows Settings. Here’s how to do it.

First, open the Settings app by pressing Windows+i on your keyboard. Or you can right-click the Start button in your taskbar and select “Settings.”

In Windows 11, right-click the Start button and select "Settings."

When Settings opens, click “Apps” in the sidebar, and then select “Default Apps.”

In Windows 11 Settings, click "Apps," then select "Default Apps."

In Default Apps, click the search bar and type in the name of the email app you’d like to use as your default. When it appears, click its icon in the list below. (Or you can browse the list of apps and find it.)

Search for your email app, then click it.

On the email app’s “Default Apps” settings page, click the button below “MAILTO.” This configures how Windows will open “mailto:” links that are common in web pages.

Click "MAILTO."

Advertisement

In the “How do you want to open this” window that pops up, select the email app you want to use as default for “mailto:” links, then click “OK.”

Select your email client and click "OK."

If you want to configure the same email client to open EML files (which are email files saved as text files to your computer), you can also click the “.EML” link on the Default Apps page and choose the email app from the list. When you’re done, close Settings. Happy emailing!

RELATED: How to Set Your Default Apps on Windows 11

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.