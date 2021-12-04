When you buy books on Amazon, your Kindle should automatically add them to your Library. Sometimes, though, books don’t show up straight away. Here’s what to do when that happens.

Make Sure Your Kindle Is Connected to WiFi or Cellular Data

When your Kindle is connected to your Wi-Fi network you will see a little Wi-Fi symbol in the top-right of your screen. For Kindles with cellular data, there’s also a 3G or 4G symbol.

If you don’t see one, or you see an Airplane symbol instead, your Kindle isn’t connected to the internet.

If you see an Airplane symbol it means your Kindle is in Airplane mode. Tap the arrow at the top of the screen to open the menu.

Then tap the Airplane icon to turn it off. This will allow your Kindle to connect to your Wi-Fi network.

Otherwise, tap the arrow at the top of the screen to open the menu then tap “All Settings” to open the Settings menu.

Next, tap “Wi-Fi & Bluetooth” then “Wi-Fi Networks” to see a list of all the available Wi-Fi networks.

If you don’t see your Wi-Fi network, restart your router. Otherwise, select the network you want to connect to and, if you need to, enter the Wi-Fi password.

How to Make Your Kindle to Sync

From the Home screen, tap the arrow at the top of the screen to open the menu.

Next, tap “Sync.” This will force your Kindle to check in with Amazon’s servers.

Next, tap “Library.”

And then “All.”

This will show you all the Kindle books in your Amazon account, not just the ones downloaded to your Kindle. Any new books should show up first.

Tap the one you want to read. If it’s not already on your device, it will download straight away.

Troubleshooting

If you still can’t find the new book you’re looking for after forcing your Kindle to sync, there are a couple of things you can do: