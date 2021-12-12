When SafeSearch is enabled, your search engines block what they consider to be mature content in your search results. In case you'd like to include those results in your searches, you will have to turn off SafeSearch first. Here's how.

How to Turn Off SafeSearch on Google

To disable SafeSearch on Google on your desktop, simply open Google Search and go to Settings > Search Settings > SafeSearch. There you can select "Off" to disable SafeSearch filtering entirely.

The 'Off' option in Chrome's SafeSearch settings highlighted with a red arrow.

For more detailed instructions on this process, as well as how to do it on mobile devices, check out our dedicated guide to disabling SafeSearch in Google. It lists and illustrates each step you need to follow to enable mature content results in your searches.

How to Turn Off SafeSearch on Bing

If you use Bing as your search engine, it's easy to disable SafeSearch on this engine on both desktop and mobile.

Disable Bing SafeSearch on Desktop

On your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook desktop computer, open a web browser and launch the Bing site. In Bing's top-right corner, click the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

Red arrow pointing to Bing menu button.

In the menu that opens, click "SafeSearch."

Red arrow pointing to Bing's SafeSearch option.

You will see a "Search" page. Here, in the "SafeSearch" section, enable the "Off" option. This disables SafeSearch on Bing for you.

In case you do not want to disable SafeSearch completely, but you'd rather change its effect, use either "Moderate" or "Strict" options for SafeSearch.

Red arrow pointing to SafeSearch's off button in Bing settings.

To save your changes, in the menu that pops up from the bottom of your screen, click "Save."

The 'Save' button in Bing settings highlighted by a red arrow.

Disable Bing SafeSearch on Mobile

On your Android, iPhone, or iPad, launch a web browser and open the Bing site. In the site's top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

Tap the three horizontal lines in Bing's top-right corner.

From the menu that opens, select "SafeSearch."

Choose "SafeSearch" from the Bing menu.

On the "Search" page, in the "SafeSearch" section, activate the "Off" option. This removes SafeSearch's filtering.

Select "Off" for "SafeSearch" on Bing.

Save your changes by tapping "Save" in the menu that opens.

Tap "Save" in the prompt.

Confirm that you are at least 18 years old by tapping "Agree" in the prompt that opens.

Tap "Agree" in the prompt.

That's all.

How to Turn Off SafeSearch on Yahoo

Unlike other search engines, on Yahoo, you have to first perform a search to then disable SafeSearch.

Disable Yahoo SafeSearch on Desktop

On your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, open a web browser and access the Yahoo site. On the site, click the search box, type any query, and press Enter.

The Yahoo search bar at the top of the Yahoo website.

On the search results page, in the top-right corner, click "Yahoo Sites" (a square made of nine dots).

The menu button on a Yahoo search results page highlighted by a red arrow.

At the bottom of the "Yahoo Sites" menu, click "Settings."

A red arrow pointing to the 'Settings' button in Yahoo's menu options.

You will see a "Search Preferences" page. Here, next to "SafeSearch," click the drop-down menu. Choose "Off" in the drop-down menu to disable SafeSearch.

The 'Off' option in Yahoo's SafeSearch settings dropdown menu.

Save your changes by scrolling down the page, and at the bottom, clicking "Save."

A red arrow pointing to the 'Save' button in Yahoo's search settings.

Enjoy more results in your Yahoo searches going forward.

Disable Yahoo SafeSearch on Mobile

On an iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone, open a web browser and launch the Yahoo site. At the top of the site, tap the search box and type a query. Then press Enter.

Red box around the search box on Yahoo's home page.

Scroll the search results page to the bottom. (You may have to scroll several times.) There, tap "Settings."

Settings button at the bottom of Yahoo's search results page.

Yahoo will open a "Search Preferences" page. On this page, in the "SafeSearch" section, tap the drop-down menu. Select "Off" from the menu.

The 'Off' option in Yahoo's SafeSearch settings.

Scroll the "Search Preferences" page to the bottom, and there, tap "Save."

Red arrow pointing to the 'Save' button in Yahoo search settings.

Yahoo will take you back to your search results with SafeSearch disabled. You're all set.

How to Turn Off SafeSearch on DuckDuckGo

Like other search engines, DuckDuckGo also comes with the SafeSearch filter. You can disable this filter fairly easily from the settings page.

Disable DuckDuckGo SafeSearch on Desktop

On your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, open your preferred web browser and access the DuckDuckGo site. In the site's top-right corner, click the three horizontal lines.

Red arrow pointing to the hamburger menu in DuckDuckGo's website.

In the menu that opens, at the top, click "Settings."

The 'Settings' option in DuckDuckGo's menu options.

Scroll down the "General" tab to the "Safe Search" section. Here, click the drop-down menu and choose "Off."

Red arrow pointing to the 'Off' option in DuckDuckGo's Safe Search settings.

Scroll your page all the way down, and at the bottom, select "Save and Exit."

The 'Save and Exit' button at the bottom of DuckDuckGo's settings page.

SafeSearch is now turned off on DuckDuckGo.

Disable DuckDuckGo SafeSearch on Mobile

On your handheld device, open a web browser and launch the DuckDuckGo site. In the site's top-right corner, tap the three horizontal lines.

The hamburger menu at the top-right corner of DuckDuckGo's website.

In the menu that opens, tap "Settings" under "Search."

Red arrow pointing to the 'Settings' option in the DuckDuckGo website menu.

In the "General" tab, scroll down to the "Safe Search" option. Here, tap the drop-down menu and select "Off."

Red arrow pointing to the dropdown menu in DuckDuckGo's Safe Search settings section.

Save your changes by scrolling the page to the bottom and tapping "Save and Exit" there.

The 'Save and Exit' button at the bottom of DuckDuckGo's settings page.

That's all.

And that's how you ensure you get all kinds of search results on your favorite search engine!

