Google Search’s SafeSearch ensures you do not see explicit content in your search results. If you’d like to include that content, you’ll have to turn off SafeSearch first. We’ll show you how to do that on desktop and mobile.

You only have to disable SafeSearch on one of your signed-in devices. That setting syncs across all your Google devices.

Note: If your Google account is managed by your parent or guardian, they will have to disable SafeSearch. You can’t do that by yourself.

Turn Off SafeSearch on Google Search on Desktop

To disable Google Search’s SafeSearch filter on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, first, open a web browser on your computer and visit Google Search.

At the bottom-right corner of the Google site, click “Settings.”

From the “Settings” menu, choose “Search Settings.”

You will arrive on a “Search Settings” page. Here, in the “SafeSearch Filters” section, toggle off the “Turn On SafeSearch” option.

Save your changes by scrolling down the page and clicking “Save” at the bottom.

A “Your Preferences Have Been Saved” prompt will appear. Click “OK.”

And that’s it. Going forward, Google will include all kinds of results in your searches, including the ones containing explicit content.

Turn Off SafeSearch on Google Search on Mobile

To toggle off SafeSearch on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, open a web browser on your phone and launch the Google site.

At the bottom of the Google site, tap “Settings.”

In the menu that opens, tap “Search Settings.”

On the “Search Settings” page, in the “SafeSearch Filters” section, enable the “Show Explicit Results” option.

Scroll down the page, and at the bottom, tap “Save.”

You will see a “Your Preferences Have Been Saved” prompt. Tap “OK” in this prompt.

Google’s SafeSearch is now disabled.

Worried about someone finding out your browsing history? Google makes it easy to quickly clear the last 15 minutes of your search history.

