YouTube’s Restricted Mode blocks mature content on the platform. If you’d like to see that content, you will have to turn off Restricted Mode on your device first. Here’s how you do that.

Note: You will have to disable Restricted Mode on each of your devices individually, as YouTube does not sync this setting across your signed-in devices.

Cases Where You Can’t Turn Off Restricted Mode

If your organization has enabled Restricted Mode on your device, you will have to contact them to disable it. Also, if your YouTube (Google) account is managed by your parents with the Family Link app, your parents will have to turn off Restricted Mode from their device.

In both of the above cases, you can’t turn off the mode by yourself.

Turn Off Restricted Mode on YouTube on Desktop

To disable YouTube’s Restricted Mode on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, first, launch a web browser on your computer and visit the YouTube site. Sign in to your account on the site.

In YouTube’s top-right corner, click your profile icon.

From the profile menu, select “Restricted Mode.”

In the “Restricted Mode” menu, toggle off the “Activate Restricted Mode” option.

And that’s it. Restricted Mode is now disabled for YouTube in your current web browser. You will now start to see what YouTube considers as mature content in your feed and searches.

Turn Off Restricted Mode on YouTube on Mobile

On an iPhone, iPad, and Android phone, you can turn off Restricted Mode using the YouTube app itself. If you use an Apple device, consider enabling USB Restricted Mode on your phone to secure the phone.

To start, first, open the YouTube app on your phone. In the app’s top-right corner, tap your profile icon.

In the profile menu, tap “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, tap “General.”

There are various options on the “General” page. Find and toggle off the “Restricted Mode” option.

You’re all set. Restricted Mode is now disabled in the YouTube app on your particular device. If you use YouTube on more than one device, you will have to disable the mode on each device individually.

And that’s how you allow YouTube to display what it considers to be mature content in your feeds.

