Mozilla Firefox blocks any pop-ups on your websites by default. If you’d like it to show those pop-ups, you will have to disable the built-in pop-up blocker first. We’ll show you how to do that in Firefox on desktop, iPhone, and iPad.

Note: Firefox’s Android app does not have a pop-up blocker, which means you do not have to do anything to enable pop-ups. They are already enabled.

Disable Pop-Up Blocker in Firefox on Desktop

To turn off the pop-up blocker in Firefox on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, first, launch Firefox on your computer.

In Firefox’s top-right corner, click the three horizontal lines.

From the menu that opens, select “Settings.”

On the settings page, in the left sidebar, click “Privacy & Security.”

On the right pane, scroll down to the “Permissions” section. Here, at the bottom, disable the “Block Pop-Up Windows” option.

And that’s it. You have successfully turned off Firefox’s built-in pop-up blocker. Any site can now show pop-up windows when you visit them.

Allow Pop-Ups for Specific Websites on Firefox

One good thing about Firefox is that you can enable pop-ups for specific sites while blocking them on all other sites. If you’d like to do this, then next to the “Block Pop-Up Windows” option (this option must be enabled), click “Exceptions.” On the “Allowed Websites – Pop-Ups” window that opens, type the full address of the site where you want to enable pop-ups, click “Allow,” and then click “Save Changes.”

Firefox will now allow pop-ups from your specified sites while blocking them on all other sites. Enjoy!

Disable Pop-Up Blocker in Firefox on iPhone and iPad

To allow websites to show pop-ups in Firefox on your iPhone or iPad, first, open Firefox on your phone.

In Firefox’s bottom-right corner, tap the three horizontal lines.

From the menu that opens, select “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, scroll down and toggle off the “Block Pop-Up Windows” option.

Firefox on your iPhone or iPad will no longer block any pop-up windows. You are all set.

