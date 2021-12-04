If you don’t want people to see your Facebook friends, you can hide your friends list from them. This guide will show you how to do that on Facebook on both desktop and mobile.

Note: You only need to hide your Facebook friends list once, on either desktop or mobile. The change will apply to all your signed-in devices automatically.

Hide Facebook Friends List From Everyone or Specific People

On Facebook, you can hide your friends list from everyone, specific people, or custom people lists that you have created. This gives you great control over who can see your friends.

Keep in mind, though, that people can still see your mutual friends, even if you’ve hidden the friends list from everyone.

Hide Your Facebook Friends List on Desktop

On a desktop computer like Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook, use the Facebook website to make your friends list private.

To start, open a web browser on your computer and launch Facebook. In the site’s top-right corner, click the down-arrow icon.

In the menu that opens after clicking the down-arrow icon, select “Settings & Privacy.”

In the “Settings & Privacy” menu, click “Settings.”

You will arrive on a “Settings” page. From the sidebar to the left, select “Privacy.” This opens Facebook’s privacy settings page.

On the right pane, you will see a “How People Find and Contact You” section. In this section, next to “Who Can See Your Friends List,” click “Edit.”

At the bottom of the “Who Can See Your Friends List” section, click the drop-down menu to select who can see your friends.

If you’d like to hide your friends list from everyone, then choose “Only Me” from the drop-down menu. This ensures only you can view the friends list.

Feel free to select any other option from the drop-down menu, depending on who you want to allow to see your friends.

Facebook automatically saves and syncs your changes across all your devices. You are all set.

Hide Your Facebook Friends List From Mobile

If you are on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the Facebook app to specify who can see your friends list.

To do so, first, open the Facebook app on your phone. In the app’s top-right corner, tap the three horizontal lines.

You will see a “Menu” page. Scroll this page all the way down, then tap “Settings & Privacy.”

From the “Settings & Privacy” menu, select “Settings.”

You will land on a “Settings & Privacy” page. Scroll down to the “Audience and Visibility” section, then tap “How People Find and Contact You.”

Tap “Who Can See Your Friends List.”

A “Friends List” page will open allowing you to choose who can see your friends. To hide your list from everyone, select the “Only Me” option. You are free to choose any other option if you want.

Facebook will automatically save your changes, and your friends list is now hidden from everyone.

And that’s how you control one more aspect of your social media life!

