Thanks to the built-in Voice Memos app, you can record and share your audio recordings on your iPhone with ease. We’ll show you how to use the app to make your first-ever voice recording.

There’s no particular recording limit in the Voice Memos app. As long as your iPhone has enough free storage, you can continue to record your audio.

Record Audio on iPhone With the Voice Memos App
Rename a Voice Recording on iPhone
Share a Voice Recording on iPhone
Delete a Voice Recording on iPhone

Record Audio on iPhone With the Voice Memos App

To make your first audio recording on your iPhone, open the Voice Memos app on your phone.

Launch Voice Memos on iPhone.

In Voice Memos, at the bottom, tap the large red button to start recording.

Tap the red button in Voice Memos.

Your iPhone is now recording the audio with its built-in microphone. Feel free to sing a song, make a note, or speak whatever it is that you want to record; your iPhone is listening to you.

When you are done and want to stop the recording, tap the large red button at the bottom of Voice Memos.

Tap the stop red button in Voice Memos.

Your audio recording is now saved in the app. To play it, tap the recording and then tap the play icon.

And that’s how you make voice recordings on your iPhone without using a third-party app. If you need to use Voice Memos frequently, there’s a way to quickly launch it from Control Center.

Rename a Voice Recording on iPhone

You might want to name your recordings so they are easily recognizable.

To do so, in Voice Memos, tap the recording you want to rename.

Select a recording in Voice Memos.

Tap the current recording name to make it editable. Then type a new name for the recording and press Enter.

Rename a recording in Voice Memos.

Your recording now uses your newly specified name.

Share a Voice Recording on iPhone

You can share your Voice Memos recordings using the iPhone’s standard share menu. This means you can share your recordings with the Files app, Google Drive, and even send them via email to someone.

To access the share menu, open Voice Memos and tap the recording to share.

Select the recording to share.

At the bottom-left corner of your recording, tap the three dots.

Tap the three dots beneath the recording.

From the menu that appears, select “Share.”

Select "Share" from the menu.

Your iPhone’s standard share menu will open. Here, select where you’d like to share your recording.

Select an option in iPhone's share menu.

Delete a Voice Recording on iPhone

If you no longer need a voice recording, you can delete individual or multiple recordings at once in Voice Memos.

To do so, open Voice Memos and tap “Edit” in the top-right corner.

Tap "Edit" in Voice Memos.

Select the audio recordings you want to delete.

Choose the recording to delete.

In Voice Memos’ bottom-right corner, tap “Delete.”

Tap "Delete" in the bottom-right corner.

Voice Memos will move your selected recordings to the “Recently Deleted” folder. The recordings will stay here for 30 days after which they will be permanently removed.

If you’d like to get rid of your recordings permanently without them staying for another 30 days, then tap the “Recently Deleted” folder on Voice Memos’ main screen.

Tap "Recently Deleted" in Voice Memos.

At the top-right corner of the “Recently Deleted” screen, tap “Edit.”

Select "Edit" on the "Recently Deleted" screen.

Select the recordings to delete, then in the bottom-right corner, tap “Erase.”

Tip: If you’d like to restore your deleted audio recordings, then tap the “Recover” option instead.

Select a recording and tap "Erase."

From the menu that opens, select “Erase Recording.”

Warning: You cannot restore your recordings once they are permanently deleted. Make sure you really want to delete them before tapping “Erase Recording.”

Tap "Erase Recording" in the prompt.

Your recordings are now deleted.

Voice Memos is an extremely useful app to make those quick audio recordings. It’s a perfect tool for when you want to note something but you can’t type. Enjoy!

Did you know you can even record phone calls on your iPhone? There are various ways to do that, as outlined in our guide.

