Do you want to bring a hidden post back to your timeline so everyone can see it? If so, Facebook makes it easy to unhide your hidden posts. We’ll show you how to do that on both desktop and mobile.

When you unhide a post, the post becomes available on your timeline. Later, if you change your mind, you can re-hide the post and make it hidden again.

Unhide a Post From the Facebook Website

If you are on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the Facebook website to unhide a post.

To do so, first, open a web browser on your computer and launch the Facebook site. At the top-right corner of the site, click the down-arrow icon.

In the menu that opens, click “Settings & Privacy.”

From the “Settings & Privacy” menu, select “Settings.” This opens Facebook’s settings page.

On the “Settings” page, you will see various options in the left sidebar. Click the “Your Facebook Information” option.

In the “Your Facebook Information” section on the right, click “Activity Log.”

From the “Activity Log” sidebar on the left, select Logged Actions and Other Activity > Hidden From Profile.

On the “Hidden From Profile” screen, you now see all your hidden posts. To unhide a post from this list, click the three dots next to the post and choose “Add to Profile” from the menu.

Facebook will unhide the post and add it back to your timeline. It’s now visible to your profile viewers. You’re set.

Unhide a Post From the Facebook Mobile App

If you are on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the official Facebook app to make a post visible.

To do so, first, open the Facebook app on your phone. At the top-right corner of the app, tap the three horizontal lines.

A “Menu” page will open. Scroll down this page, then tap “Settings & Privacy.”

In the expanded “Settings & Privacy” menu, tap “Settings.”

On the “Settings & Privacy” page, scroll down to the “Your Information” section and tap “Activity Log.”

Scroll down the “Activity Log” page to the “Logged Actions and Other Activity” section. Here, tap the down-arrow icon.

Select “Hidden From Profile” in the menu.

Facebook will now display all your hidden posts. To unhide one of these posts, tap the three dots next to the post.

From the menu that opens, select “Add to Profile.”

And Facebook will add your post back to your timeline. Enjoy!

In addition to hiding and unhiding posts, did you know you can also hide like counts on Facebook? That way you can judge a post by its real quality rather than the reactions it has received.

