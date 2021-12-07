Not liking Yahoo as the default search engine in Google Chrome? If so, it’s easy to remove this (or any other) search engine from your browser. We’ll show you how to do just that on desktop and mobile.

Warning: If you do not remember setting Yahoo as your search engine, it may have been caused by malware or a harmful Chrome extension. Consider disabling your Chrome extensions and removing malware to fix the issue.

RELATED: How to Remove Viruses and Malware on Your Windows PC

How Search Engines Are Added and Removed From Chrome

In Chrome’s desktop version, you can add as well as remove any search engine you want. In Chrome on mobile, though, you can’t add or remove search engines. You can only switch to a different search engine if you do not prefer the current one.

Therefore, in this guide, you will learn how to remove Yahoo Search from Chrome on the desktop. On mobile, you will learn how to switch to another search engine, like Google.

RELATED: How to Change the Default Search Engine on Android

Remove Yahoo Search From Chrome on Desktop

To remove Yahoo from the search engines list in Chrome on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, first, open Chrome on your computer.

In Chrome’s top-right corner, click the three dots.

From the three-dots menu, select “Settings.”

On the “Settings” page, in the left sidebar, click “Search Engine.”

Advertisement



You will see a “Search Engine” section on the right. Here, click “Manage Search Engines.”

Chrome will open a “Manage Search Engines” page. If Yahoo is your default search engine, you will have to switch to a different search engine before you can remove Yahoo.

To do so, find your preferred search engine in the list, click the three dots next to it, and select “Make Default” from the menu.

You are now ready to remove Yahoo. To do so, next to “Yahoo” on the list, click the three dots and choose “Remove From List.”

And immediately, Chrome will remove Yahoo from the search engines list.

On the same page, review the “Other Search Engines” list and, if it appears, remove Yahoo from there as well. You can do so by selecting the three dots next to “Yahoo” and choosing “Remove From List.” Your browser is now Yahoo-free!

Advertisement



If Chrome still behaves weirdly, consider resetting it to the default settings. This will fix any options changed by malware or an extension.

Remove Yahoo as the Default Search Engine in Chrome on Mobile

In Chrome on your iPhone, iPad, and Android phone, you can’t add or remove search engines, but you can switch between them. This allows you to get rid of Yahoo as the default search engine and make another search engine (like Google) the default.

To do so, first, open Chrome on your phone. Tap the three dots to open Chrome’s menu. On an iPhone and iPad, you will find these three dots in the bottom-right corner. On an Android phone, these dots are at the top-right corner.

In the Chrome menu that opens, tap “Settings.”

In the “Settings” menu, tap “Search Engine.”

The “Search Engine” page displays all the available search providers. Select a non-Yahoo search engine here to make it the default.

That’s it. Chrome on your phone now uses your selected search engine as the default.

Advertisement



And that’s how you go about removing an undesired search engine from your favorite browser!

Did you know you can add any search engine to your browser?

RELATED: How to Add Any Search Engine to Your Web Browser