The Microsoft Account Symbol on a blue background

You might need to change your Microsoft Account name in Office 365 or Windows 11 for whatever reason. Luckily, it’s easy to do with a visit to a special Microsoft Account website. Here’s how.

First, open your favorite web browser and navigate to the Microsoft Account Profile website. Next, sign in to your Microsoft account using your password.

Click "Sign In."

On the “Your Info” page, you’ll see your account avatar or photo (if you have one), then just below it, your current Microsoft account name. Click the “Edit Name” link located beside the “Full Name” entry.

Click "Edit Name."

In the “Edit Name” box that pops up, enter your first and last name, then enter the Captcha and click “Save.”

Enter your new name and click "Save."

Advertisement

Your change will be saved. To get the change to take effect in Windows 11, restart your PC and log in again. To see the new name in Office 365, open an Office app, click File > Account, and select “Sign Out.”

Click "Sign Out."

Then click “Sign in” and log in with your usual Microsoft Account. Your new name will appear in your Office apps. Happy computing!

RELATED: How to Create a Microsoft account

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.