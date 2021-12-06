Switching between the open Safari tabs on your iPhone doesn’t have to be a pain. Safari lets you jump or slide between tabs quickly using either a swipe gesture or the Tabs button. We’ll show you how to do both.

How to Switch Tabs With a Swipe Gesture in Safari

The Safari interface changed with iOS 15, putting the tab bar at the bottom. You could switch to old Safari, or you could access your tabs by rotating into landscape mode. However, there’s a neat way to switch between tabs when the bar is at the bottom while staying in portrait mode.

To get started, launch the Safari browser on your iPhone and open a few sites in different tabs. If you are on the first tab on the list of open tabs, then you’ll sell a small part of the tab on the right.

Now, you can perform a left swipe gesture on the tab bar to switch to the next tab.

Similarly, you swipe right to move to the tab on the left to switch to the previous tab if you see a portion of a tab on the left of the tab bar.

How to Switch Tabs Using Tabs Button in Safari

Swiping on the tab bar to switch between open Safari tabs can be tedious, especially when you have a lot of open tabs. But with the Tabs button, you can quickly jump from the first tab to the last, or any in between.

Fire up the Safari browser on your iPhone and open some sites in different tabs. Tap the “Tabs” button (two cascading squares) on the right (top or bottom, depending on where you’ve placed the tab bar).

It’ll open a card-style grid of Safari tabs. You can scroll and tap to switch to any tab, and it’s quicker than swiping through other open tabs.

That’s it! After you’re browsing, you can close all Safari tabs at once on iPhone.

