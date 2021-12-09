person plugging USB-C cable into device
Searching for the perfect USB-C cable to suit your needs and charge all of your devices? You’re in luck! We’ve combed through a bunch of them and have found the best USB-C cables on the market.

What to Look For in a USB-C Cable in 2021

It’s easy to shop around and simply find a cable labeled USB-C, but finding the right cable to suit your needs can be a bit more complicated than that. Oftentimes, a random USB-C cable might be too long, too short, not durable enough, not versatile enough, and might not even support fast charging.

These are all qualities you’ll need to look out for when combing through your options. Durability is a huge factor as it’s the driving force behind the endurance of your investment. Meanwhile, ensuring your USB-C cable supports the recharge and data speeds of your devices is also important since it can greatly hinder your experience if it doesn’t.

Then there are more general qualities like the length. Some USB-C cables might be long, but won’t be high quality and begin to slow or fray over time. Shorter cables are generally more durable, but there are plenty of low-quality cables out there. It’s important to shop for a higher-end cable no matter the length, as the small increase in price will get you a cable that lasts much, much longer.

Below, we’ve listed a handful of USB-C cables that can accommodate anyone’s needs or budget.

Best USB-C Cable: Anker New Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable

Person using Anker New Nylon in car
Anker

Pros

  • Durable nylon and aluminum construction
  • 60W fast charging support
  • Versatile lengths

Cons

  • No support for external monitors

Anker has been making cables for many years now, and the New Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable is a perfect pick for anyone who needs the “ol’ reliable” of USB-C cables.

Using nylon for its construction and aluminum for extra durability, this cable won’t be fraying anytime soon. It comes in either 3.3 feet or six feet lengths depending on your needs, and the package comes with two cables, which makes this a great value.

Anker also made sure to equip the cord with Power Delivery, providing support for up to 60W fast charging on supported devices.

The only real downside is the cable’s lack of support for connecting to an external display over USB, but for those who simply need a USB-C cable for charging and data transfer, you can’t go wrong with this option.

Best USB-C Cable

Anker New Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable

Anker's nylon-coated, Power Delivery-supporting solution is a terrific option for those who want the ol' reliable of USB-C cables.

Amazon

$15.99
$17.99 Save 11%

