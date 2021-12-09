Pros ✓ Affordable price

If you’re shopping for a basic, cheap USB-C cable, check out Amazon Basics’ USB-C to USB-A cord. Available in three feet, six feet, and nine feet lengths, this cable offers a basic design and standard charging speeds. That means you won’t be filling up your battery as quickly as possible, and data transfers might take a bit longer, but it certainly works!

However, for just under $8, you really can’t go wrong if all you need is a basic way to power up your device or manage files between your phone and laptop.

Pros ✓ Up to 20 feet long

It’s common knowledge in the world of cables that the longer you go, the slower the cable gets at charging and data transfers. Some companies have been able to hack this general consensus by implementing high-end technologies to ensure nothing gets bogged down due to extra length, and Grtoued has done just that.

Its USB-C cable offers a durable nylon design with reinforced tips and a tangle-free finish. Grtoued says the cord supports Power Delivery thanks to a special E-Mark chip. This chip grants you up to 100W charging, so you shouldn’t experience any slowdowns regardless of the device you connect. The cable is available in 10 feet, 15 feet, and 20 feet sizes to suit your needs.

Once you get up to 20 feet, you’ll be paying $25 which is a bit pricey for a USB-C cable, but in exchange, you’ll get a long cord with good durability and performance. At the end of the day, if what you’re after is a long USB-C cable, that ought to fit the mold perfectly.

Pros ✓ Power Delivery support

Power Delivery support ✓ Durable design

Durable design ✓ One- and three-foot sizes Cons ✗ Price could be a bit better

If you’re looking for a USB-C cable that’s nice and short, Anker’s Powerline III is a great option.

Not only does it come from a recognizable brand, but it’s also jam-packed with all the necessities for quick charging and data transfers. Anker says the cable supports up to 60W fast charging thanks to Power Delivery, and its durable construction is rated to withstand 25,000 bends.

It’s available in one foot or three feet lengths, and it comes in either black or white. At $16, it’s not exactly the cheapest short cable on the market, but it’ll prove to be reliable over time.

Pros ✓ MFi certified

MFi certified ✓ Fast charging for every supported iPhone

Fast charging for every supported iPhone ✓ Nylon design Cons ✗ A bit pricey

Anker’s getting yet another highlight in this article, this time for making a terrific USB-C to Lightning cable. Its New Nylon USB-C to Lightning solution offers a durable nylon design, reinforced aluminum tips, and a variety of sizes for every iPhone user.

This particular cable supports charging the iPhone at the fastest available speed, depending on the type of phone you have. That means those who have the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for instance, will be able to take advantage of 27W charging.

In addition, the cable is Made for iPhone certified, which guarantees it complies with Apple’s strict accessory guidelines. You’ll pay a bit of a premium to get this cable at $18, but it’s a very well-rounded package overall.

Pros ✓ 4K/60fps and HDR support

4K/60fps and HDR support ✓ Thunderbolt 3 compatibility

Thunderbolt 3 compatibility ✓ Affordable price Cons ✗ Brand isn't well-known in the US

Brand isn't well-known in the US ✗ HDMI 2.0 support

If you’re looking to connect a USB-C-equipped device to an external monitor, Uni will have the cable for you.

The company’s USB-C to HDMI cable offers support for 4K output at 60 frames per second, along with Thunderbolt 3 and HDR. Available in various lengths, the cable is coated in a durable finish for reliability over time. Plus, the company touts compatibility with a variety of devices like the latest Samsung Galaxy phones and iPad Pro tablets.

Uni offers a “hassle-free” warranty and a reasonable price point at $14. While the brand isn’t all that recognizable here in the US and the cable only supports HDMI 2.0, it’s still a very solid cable that checks a lot of boxes.

Pros ✓ Braided cable

Braided cable ✓ Support for phones that require special DACs

Support for phones that require special DACs ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ One size might not fit all

For those that may need to plug their phone into an auxiliary port, the Cable Matters Premium Braided Aluminum USB-C to 3.5mm AUX cable should be a part of your everyday carry. Its premium construction will last a long time as you connect either end to your various devices over and over.

What’s cool about this cable is the added compatibility with devices that require a special digital to analog converter (DAC) for audio over USB-C. Regardless of the USB-C device you’re using to connect to a stereo system with AUX, this cable should do the trick.

The cable’s priced at $6 which is plenty affordable, but it seems that the only size available is four feet. If you can live with that, this particular cord should be considered if you’re still relying on wires for audio playback.

Pros ✓ Support for USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB

Support for USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB ✓ Fast charging support

Fast charging support ✓ Durable nylon design Cons ✗ USB-A connection on the opposite end

If you need a cable with added versatility, you’ll want to pick up Spigen’s DuraSync 3 in 1 Universal Charger Cable. This cord has three interchangeable connectors that support USB-C, Lightning, and micro USB to charge all of your devices while on the go.

It comes with a nylon finish for durability, has Made for iPhone certification, and supports Quick Charge 3.0 so long as you have a compatible adapter. It’s also fairly priced at $18.

The biggest downside is the fact it only supports a USB-A connection on the opposite end. That being said, if you want an all-in-one solution in your next USB-C cable purchase, this is the one to get.