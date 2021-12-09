Max Buondonno is a technology enthusiast and writer who’s been covering the future of computing since 2015. His blog, Matridox, serves as a creative outlet for him where he can share thoughts on the latest technology news, gadgets he reviews, and more.Read more...
It’s easy to shop around and simply find a cable labeled USB-C, but finding the right cable to suit your needs can be a bit more complicated than that. Oftentimes, a random USB-C cable might be too long, too short, not durable enough, not versatile enough, and might not even support fast charging.
These are all qualities you’ll need to look out for when combing through your options. Durability is a huge factor as it’s the driving force behind the endurance of your investment. Meanwhile, ensuring your USB-C cable supports the recharge and data speeds of your devices is also important since it can greatly hinder your experience if it doesn’t.
Then there are more general qualities like the length. Some USB-C cables might be long, but won’t be high quality and begin to slow or fray over time. Shorter cables are generally more durable, but there are plenty of low-quality cables out there. It’s important to shop for a higher-end cable no matter the length, as the small increase in price will get you a cable that lasts much, much longer.
Below, we’ve listed a handful of USB-C cables that can accommodate anyone’s needs or budget.
Anker has been making cables for many years now, and the New Nylon USB-C to USB-C Cable is a perfect pick for anyone who needs the “ol’ reliable” of USB-C cables.
Using nylon for its construction and aluminum for extra durability, this cable won’t be fraying anytime soon. It comes in either 3.3 feet or six feet lengths depending on your needs, and the package comes with two cables, which makes this a great value.
Anker also made sure to equip the cord with Power Delivery, providing support for up to 60W fast charging on supported devices.
The only real downside is the cable’s lack of support for connecting to an external display over USB, but for those who simply need a USB-C cable for charging and data transfer, you can’t go wrong with this option.
If you’re shopping for a basic, cheap USB-C cable, check out Amazon Basics’ USB-C to USB-A cord. Available in three feet, six feet, and nine feet lengths, this cable offers a basic design and standard charging speeds. That means you won’t be filling up your battery as quickly as possible, and data transfers might take a bit longer, but it certainly works!
However, for just under $8, you really can’t go wrong if all you need is a basic way to power up your device or manage files between your phone and laptop.
It’s common knowledge in the world of cables that the longer you go, the slower the cable gets at charging and data transfers. Some companies have been able to hack this general consensus by implementing high-end technologies to ensure nothing gets bogged down due to extra length, and Grtoued has done just that.
Its USB-C cable offers a durable nylon design with reinforced tips and a tangle-free finish. Grtoued says the cord supports Power Delivery thanks to a special E-Mark chip. This chip grants you up to 100W charging, so you shouldn’t experience any slowdowns regardless of the device you connect. The cable is available in 10 feet, 15 feet, and 20 feet sizes to suit your needs.
Once you get up to 20 feet, you’ll be paying $25 which is a bit pricey for a USB-C cable, but in exchange, you’ll get a long cord with good durability and performance. At the end of the day, if what you’re after is a long USB-C cable, that ought to fit the mold perfectly.
Not only does it come from a recognizable brand, but it’s also jam-packed with all the necessities for quick charging and data transfers. Anker says the cable supports up to 60W fast charging thanks to Power Delivery, and its durable construction is rated to withstand 25,000 bends.
It’s available in one foot or three feet lengths, and it comes in either black or white. At $16, it’s not exactly the cheapest short cable on the market, but it’ll prove to be reliable over time.
Anker’s getting yet another highlight in this article, this time for making a terrific USB-C to Lightning cable. Its New Nylon USB-C to Lightning solution offers a durable nylon design, reinforced aluminum tips, and a variety of sizes for every iPhone user.
This particular cable supports charging the iPhone at the fastest available speed, depending on the type of phone you have. That means those who have the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for instance, will be able to take advantage of 27W charging.
In addition, the cable is Made for iPhone certified, which guarantees it complies with Apple’s strict accessory guidelines. You’ll pay a bit of a premium to get this cable at $18, but it’s a very well-rounded package overall.
If you’re looking to connect a USB-C-equipped device to an external monitor, Uni will have the cable for you.
The company’s USB-C to HDMI cable offers support for 4K output at 60 frames per second, along with Thunderbolt 3 and HDR. Available in various lengths, the cable is coated in a durable finish for reliability over time. Plus, the company touts compatibility with a variety of devices like the latest Samsung Galaxy phones and iPad Pro tablets.
Uni offers a “hassle-free” warranty and a reasonable price point at $14. While the brand isn’t all that recognizable here in the US and the cable only supports HDMI 2.0, it’s still a very solid cable that checks a lot of boxes.
What’s cool about this cable is the added compatibility with devices that require a special digital to analog converter (DAC) for audio over USB-C. Regardless of the USB-C device you’re using to connect to a stereo system with AUX, this cable should do the trick.
The cable’s priced at $6 which is plenty affordable, but it seems that the only size available is four feet. If you can live with that, this particular cord should be considered if you’re still relying on wires for audio playback.
