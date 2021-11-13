Resident Evil is one of the most popular and longest-running video game franchises. It’s also inspired some of the most successful video game movies, in both live-action and animation. Here’s how to stream the Resident Evil movies and TV show.

Writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson kicks off the live-action Resident Evil series with this adaptation starring Milla Jovovich as Alice, a new character created just for the films. As in the games, the sinister Umbrella Corporation has created a bioweapon that turns people into undead monsters. Trapped inside Umbrella’s underground facility in Raccoon City, Alice must fight her way out and prevent the deadly T-virus from escaping into the general population.

Resident Evil is streaming on Netflix ($6.99+ per month) and is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Paul W.S. Anderson hands over directing duties to Alexander Witt for this sequel, which finds Milla Jovovich’s Alice teaming up with video-game protagonist Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory). Alice, Jill, and other survivors must escape from Raccoon City, where the T-virus has taken over the entire population. They battle dangerous creatures as they attempt to flee the city before the Umbrella Corporation drops a nuclear bomb, obliterating the city and everyone in it.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse is streaming on Netflix ($6.99+ per month) and is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Extinction

In the third live-action Resident Evil film, the T-virus has spread throughout the general population, and Alice has gone into hiding. The Umbrella Corporation is searching for Alice to take advantage of the mysterious powers she’s developed, while they create Alice clones in an attempt to replicate her abilities. Another major video-game character, Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), joins the cast, as Alice and her companions make their way to a supposed safe haven in Alaska.

Resident Evil: Extinction is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Paul W.S. Anderson returns as director for the fourth live-action Resident Evil movie. Alice and her clones attack the Umbrella Corporation’s facility in Tokyo, but she loses both her clones and her powers in the ongoing fight against Umbrella. Along with Claire and other allies, Alice continues to search for the rumored safe haven known as Arcadia. As Umbrella closes in, Alice and her team fight to establish a secure refuge from the T-virus.

Resident Evil: Afterlife is streaming on Netflix ($6.99+ per month) and is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($3.99) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Retribution

The fifth live-action Resident Evil film brings together returning characters from the first movie (played by Michelle Rodriguez and Colin Salmon) along with well-known characters from the video games, for an expanded cast to join Alice, Jill Valentine, and more. Alice has once again been captured by the Umbrella Corporation and must fight her way out of a secure facility. Obstacles include a variety of clones, along with a mind-controlled Jill, who’s been ordered to stop Alice at all costs.

Resident Evil: Retribution is streaming on Netflix ($6.99+ per month) and is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Paul W.S. Anderson’s live-action Resident Evil series comes to a close with its sixth installment. Alice returns along with a pared-down supporting cast as she heads back to Raccoon City, where the story and the T-virus plague both began. As she wages a final battle against the Umbrella Corporation, Alice also discovers truths about her own origin and how it connects to the T-virus. The movie concludes one of the most successful video game-based film franchises (for now).

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is streaming on Starz ($8.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) and is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Alongside the American live-action films, Sony and game developer Capcom produced a series of Japanese animated Resident Evil movies more closely connected to video-game continuity. The first in the trilogy features video game characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as the protagonists, trying to stop a terrorist from releasing the deadly T-virus into the general population.

Resident Evil: Degeneration is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Damnation

Leon S. Kennedy returns as the main character for the second Japanese animated Resident Evil movie, which serves as a prequel to the Resident Evil 6 video game. Damnation takes place in Eastern Europe, where Leon works to stop the use of bioweapons in armed conflicts. It also introduces fan-favorite video game character Ada Wong, who has a past connection with Leon and a shady agenda of her own.

Resident Evil: Damnation is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Vendetta

The Japanese animated Resident Evil trilogy concludes with Vendetta, once again featuring Leon S. Kennedy as its main character. Vendetta takes place in between the sixth and seventh Resident Evil video games, bringing in another well-known video game character, Chris Redfield, alongside Leon. Chris enlists Leon’s help as he tracks Glenn Arias, a vengeful former CIA operative planning large-scale bioweapon attacks.

Resident Evil: Vendetta is available for digital purchase ($12.99+) and rental ($2.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The Resident Evil live-action film series reboots with this 1990s-set origin story from director Johannes Roberts. Roberts takes a slightly more faithful route in adapting the first two games, making Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) the main character. After escaping from Raccoon City as a child, Claire returns as an adult to reunite with her brother Chris (Robbie Amell), just in time to get caught up in a zombie outbreak caused by the Umbrella Corporation.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is streaming on Starz ($8.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) and is available for digital purchase ($14.99) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Resident Evil (2022)

Set in both 2022 and 2036, this live-action TV series builds on the video game’s plots and characters while forging a new path in a different timeline. The story jumps back and forth between two time periods, both before and after an apocalypse caused by the Umbrella Corporation has devastated the world and wiped out billions of people. Lance Reddick stars in multiple roles in both time periods, as versions of longtime video game character Albert Wesker.

The first season of Resident Evil is streaming on Netflix ($6.99+ per month).