iPhone outline with blue screen on a blue background hero

Not sure which phone numbers you’ve blocked on your iPhone? You can easily check your blocked number list using Phone, Messages, and FaceTime settings on your phone. We’ll show you how.

Note: The list of blocked numbers will be the same no matter which app you use to see it.

RELATED: How to Block Calls from a Certain Number on an iPhone

Find Blocked Numbers in Phone

To see your blocked phone numbers list with Phone, first, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

In Settings, tap the “Phone” option.

Tap "Phone" in Settings on iPhone.

On the “Phone” page, in the “Calls” section, tap “Call Blocking & Identification.”

Tip: If you don’t see the “Call Blocking & Identification” option, tap “Blocked” instead.

Select "Call Blocking & Identification" on the "Phone" page.

On the “Call Blocking & Identification” (or “Blocked”) screen, you will see all your blocked numbers.

Blocked numbers in "Phone" settings.

In addition to blocking numbers, did you know you can set your iPhone to prevent people from seeing your number when you call?

RELATED: How to Stop Your iPhone From Showing Your Number on Other People's Caller ID

Find Blocked Numbers in Messages

To use Messages to view your blocked numbers, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the “Messages” option.

Tap "Messages" in Settings on iPhone.

Advertisement

In the “Messages” menu, from the “SMS/MMS” section, select “Blocked.”

Select "Blocked" on the "Messages" screen.

The “Blocked” screen displays all your blocked numbers.

Blocked numbers in "Messages."

If you’d like to block someone from texting you, it’s easy to add people to this block list.

RELATED: How to Block Text Messages from a Certain Number on an iPhone

Find Blocked Numbers in FaceTime

Checking the blocked numbers list with FaceTime is also easy. To do so, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap “FaceTime.”

Tap "FaceTime" in Settings on iPhone.

On the “FaceTime” page, in the “Calls” section at the bottom, tap “Blocked.”

Tap "Blocked" on the "FaceTime" page.

Advertisement

You will see all your blocked numbers on the “Blocked” page that opens.

Blocked numbers in "FaceTime."

You’re all set.

If you’d like to unblock a number on your iPhone, so that that person can start calling and texting you again, it’s easy. Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

RELATED: How to Unblock a Number on iPhone

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.