Not sure which phone numbers you’ve blocked on your iPhone? You can easily check your blocked number list using Phone, Messages, and FaceTime settings on your phone. We’ll show you how.

Note: The list of blocked numbers will be the same no matter which app you use to see it.

Find Blocked Numbers in Phone

To see your blocked phone numbers list with Phone, first, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

In Settings, tap the “Phone” option.

On the “Phone” page, in the “Calls” section, tap “Call Blocking & Identification.”

Tip: If you don’t see the “Call Blocking & Identification” option, tap “Blocked” instead.

On the “Call Blocking & Identification” (or “Blocked”) screen, you will see all your blocked numbers.

In addition to blocking numbers, did you know you can set your iPhone to prevent people from seeing your number when you call?

Find Blocked Numbers in Messages

To use Messages to view your blocked numbers, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the “Messages” option.

In the “Messages” menu, from the “SMS/MMS” section, select “Blocked.”

The “Blocked” screen displays all your blocked numbers.

If you’d like to block someone from texting you, it’s easy to add people to this block list.

Find Blocked Numbers in FaceTime

Checking the blocked numbers list with FaceTime is also easy. To do so, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap “FaceTime.”

On the “FaceTime” page, in the “Calls” section at the bottom, tap “Blocked.”

You will see all your blocked numbers on the “Blocked” page that opens.

You’re all set.

If you’d like to unblock a number on your iPhone, so that that person can start calling and texting you again, it’s easy. Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

