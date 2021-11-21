What to Look for in a Google Pixel 6 Pro Case in 2022

The Pixel 6 Pro features a glass sandwich design, like many premium phones on the market. Any accidental fall or bump will do serious damage, which is why it becomes essential that you get a case to keep it safe and sound.

But since there is no one-size-fits-all case for smartphones, mobile accessory manufacturers release several options to choose from, each with a different level of protection, material, and design.

If you like to add top-notch and sturdy protection to your phone, ruggedized cases are typically the best choice. But if you want to keep the added bulk to a minimum, it’s better to go with a thin case.

Similarly, clear cases are ideal for showing off the phone’s design, and wallet cases help reduce the number of things you need to carry around with you.

For the Pixel 6 Pro specifically, there is one thing that you need to keep an eye on when case shopping. As the phone features a bezel-less screen with curved edges, you don’t want significantly raised side edges on your case as that will make it hard to use side swipe gestures. Most manufacturers have kept this in mind, so you’ll primarily find that the top and bottom edges are bigger than the side edges in Pixel 6 Pro cases.

Now with all that out of the way, it’s time to dive into our recommendations.

Note: The recommendations below are only for the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, not for the standard Pixel 6. Make sure you are purchasing the right sized case for your smartphone!

Pros ✓ Slim profile and lightweight

Slim profile and lightweight ✓ Matte finish and textured sides for extra grip

Matte finish and textured sides for extra grip ✓ Protection for screen and cameras

Protection for screen and cameras ✓ Air cushions help against drops Cons ✗ Single color option

Single color option ✗ Back design may not appeal to everyone

Spigen makes some of the best smartphone cases, and the Liquid Air Armor is no exception. It’s an excellent case that provides just the right amount of protection to the Pixel 6 Pro without being too bulky.

The company uses quality materials to make the case durable. In addition, there is Air Cushion technology to safeguard the phone against drops.

It’s also lightweight but doesn’t feel flimsy. The Liquid Air Armor fits well, and you get a matte finish and geometric pattern on the back. While not everyone may like the design, it doesn’t look ugly or distracting. The matte finish and the textured sides of the case are also helpful in enhancing the grip of an otherwise very slippery phone.

Raised edges are present on the top and bottom of the front to protect the screen from scratches and falls. In addition, there is protection on the back for the camera setup.

Overall, there is a lot to like in the Spigen Liquid Air Armor, and if you want a no-frills case for the Pixel 6 Pro, there is no better option than this.

Best Pixel 6 Pro Case Overall Spigen Liquid Air Armor The Spigen Liquid Air Armor checks all the right boxes when it comes to the Pixel 6 Pro protection. It isn't too bulky or heavy but still includes sufficient safeguards against accidents.

Best Budget Pixel 6 Pro Case: Caseology Vault

Pros ✓ Decent protection at an affordable price

Decent protection at an affordable price ✓ Slim design and military-grade drop protection

Slim design and military-grade drop protection ✓ Three color options Cons ✗ No textured material on the sides for extra grip

If you don’t want to spend a lot of a case but need a decent level of protection, the Caseology Vault can help. It’s an affordable case that comes from a popular brand and will keep your Pixel 6 Pro in good condition.

This case is made with TPU material and includes sandstone texture on the back for an enhanced grip. Unfortunately, there is no textured material on the sides, so you have to be careful while holding it.

The Caseology Vault has also been drop-tested to military-grade standards and comes with raised edges to keep the screen and the rear cameras safe. Even with all of these safeguards, the case isn’t very bulky and carries a slim form factor, which is great.

In addition, you get three color options—Matte Black, Sage Green, and Urban Gray—so you don’t have to settle for a plain black case.

If you are willing to spend a couple more dollars, Ghostek also offers an excellent affordable case for the Pixel 6 Pro. The Ghostek Covert is a translucent case that offers enhanced drop protection and has textured sides for a better grip.

Best Budget Pixel 6 Pro Case Caseology Vault The Caseology Vault provides military-grade fall protection in a slim package. The case also features sandstone texture on the back, which aids in gripping.

Best Pixel 6 Pro Wallet Case: Ghostek Exec

Pros ✓ Wallet compartment is detachable

Wallet compartment is detachable ✓ Supports wireless charging once the wallet is removed

Supports wireless charging once the wallet is removed ✓ Top-notch protection with shock-absorbing bumpers Cons ✗ Bulkier than regular cases

It’s not too much to ask that your phone case also store a few credit cards or bills, which is why there are wallet cases on the market. And for the best Pixel 6 Pro wallet case, we are recommending the Ghostek Exec.

This is a great case that not only offers top-notch protection to the Pixel 6 Pro but also doubles as your wallet. The leather wallet compartment can store up to four cards or bills and is detachable. Basically, you can attach the wallet part when needed and ditch it when you don’t.

And once the wallet compartment is removed, the case is fully compatible with wireless chargers, solving one of the big problems with wallet cases. The wallet can also be swapped with Ghostek’s belt clip, bike mount, and Armband accessories, making this case extremely versatile.

The Ghostek case has shock-absorbing bumpers and can withstand drops from up to eight feet in terms of protection. It also comes with raised edges and textured sides for extra grip.

All in all, the Ghostek Exec is a versatile case that looks great, and you can buy it in three neat colorways to boot.

Best Pixel 6 Pro Wallet Case Ghostek Exec The Ghostek Exec features a detachable leather wallet compartment that can store up to four cards. It's also very sturdy and supports a bunch of add-on accessories.

Best Rugged Pixel 6 Pro Case: Spigen Tough Armor

Pros ✓ Dual-layer design for enhanced protection

Dual-layer design for enhanced protection ✓ Supports wireless charging

Supports wireless charging ✓ Includes a kickstand Cons ✗ Boring, plain design

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a large and slippery phone. Moreover, it costs $899, so it’s no surprise that you want the best protection for the phone. The Spigen Tough Armor can get you just that. It’s the toughest case in the company portfolio and an overall excellent case to keep the Pixel 6 Pro looking like new.

The Spigen Tough Armor features a dual-layer design—a flexible TPU inner layer to absorb the shock and a hard polycarbonate layer to withstand impact and scratches. You also get foam on the inside of the case for some added protection.

Other highlights of the case include Air Cushion technology to safeguard the phone’s corners in case of a fall, raised edges to protect the screen and the camera bump, and a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

All of this comes in a relatively slim package. Of course, it isn’t as thin as some of our other recommendations, but it isn’t bulky as other rugged cases on the market either.

If money is no bar and you aren’t worried about the bulk, Otterbox’s Defender Series Pro case is another great option. The case will efficiently protect the phone from everyday mishaps and comes with port covers to stop any dirt, dust, or lint from getting in.

Best Rugged Pixel 6 Pro Case Spigen Tough Armor The Spigen Tough Armor case gives you complete peace of mind by offering top-notch protection. In addition, it has a dual-layer design for added durability, and you also get a built-in kickstand.

Best Clear Pixel 6 Pro Case: Gear4 by ZAGG Havana

Pros ✓ Up to 10 feet drop protection

Up to 10 feet drop protection ✓ Reinforced corners, top, and bottom for added protection

Reinforced corners, top, and bottom for added protection ✓ Textured back and sides for extra grip Cons ✗ Expensive than other clear cases

It almost seems a shame to cover the nice-looking Pixel 6 Pro in a case, but it’s hard to avoid one when your phone is a glass sandwich. So the clear cases offer a nice compromise by showing off the design and color of the phone while protecting it. And for the Pixel 6 Pro, we suggest going for the Gear4 Havana case.

From the house of ZAGG, the Gear4 Havana has a lot going for it. The case uses material from D3O, a brand known for making impact-resistant ingredients for use in sports equipment, military protection products, and more.

The company has used this material to reinforce the case’s corners, top, and bottom to enhance protection. As a result, the case has a slim profile but can still withstand drops from up to 10 feet.

Another highlight of the ZAGG case is its anti-microbial treatment that ensures that your case doesn’t develop odor-causing bacteria. Additionally, a textured design on the back and sides of the case helps with the grip and provides an interesting design element to an otherwise clear case.

Unfortunately, the Havana case is slightly more expensive than clear cases from brands like Spigen. So if you are looking for something cheaper, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid is also a good option. It costs almost half of the Havana case but still provides a decent level of protection while highlighting the design of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Best Clear Pixel 6 Pro Case Gear4 by ZAGG Havana The Gear4 Havana case can both keep your Pixel 6 Pro safe and help you show off the phone’s unique design. It also comes with a slim profile and anti-microbial treatment.

Pros ✓ Matte finish to resist fingerprint smudges

Matte finish to resist fingerprint smudges ✓ Air cushions for drop protection Cons ✗ Minimal protection

Minimal protection ✗ Only one color option

Bulky cases can make larger phones unwieldy, which is why some people prefer thin cases. If you are one of those people, we recommend going for the Spigen Thin Fit. It’s a slim and lightweight case that will provide just enough protection to keep your Google Pixel 6 Pro safe.

Spigen has gone super minimal in both construction and design of the Thin Fit. It’s a simple black case that comes with raised edges to protect the screen and the camera module.

The Spigen Thin Fit is also easier to put on or remove and provides a good fit. And, like all other cases in our recommendations, you can keep it on while charging the Google phone wirelessly.

Unfortunately, the case lacks any kind of textured surface, but its matte finish provides a reasonable grip. You also get air cushions to safeguard the phone’s corners in the case of a drop.

If you prefer a case with a better grip and thin profile, our best overall case pick is also a good alternative. It isn’t bulky and will provide better protection and grip than the Thin Fit.

Best Thin Pixel 6 Pro Case Spigen Thin Fit If you don't enjoy bulky cases, the Spigen Thin Fit is the right choice for you. It's a slim and lightweight case that can provide decent level protection to your Pixel 6 Pro.

Best Leather Pixel 6 Pro Case: Bellroy Leather Case

Pros ✓ High-quality leather looks premium

High-quality leather looks premium ✓ Slim profile and lightweight

Slim profile and lightweight ✓ Raised edges to protect cameras and display

Raised edges to protect cameras and display ✓ Five color options Cons ✗ Expensive than TPU or polycarbonate cases

If you are looking for a premium Pixel 6 Pro case, you can’t go wrong with the Bellroy Leather Case. Designed in partnership with Google, the case provides a precise fit. It uses eco-tanned leather that wraps from edge to edge and is amazing to hold. There is also a soft microfiber lining on the inside to avoid any scratches on the glass body of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The case is slim, and you can buy it in five color options. That said, at least until the end of 2021, most colors are likely to remain out of stock because of the initial rush.

It also has lovely metal buttons that are clicky and stiff so that you don’t see any accidental presses. In addition, Bellroy has included raised edges on both the front and back of the case to safeguard the screen and the camera module.

Like most premium leather cases, it costs significantly more than the regular TPU and polycarbonate cases. Bellroy’s case will probably last you the entire lifetime of the phone, and any wear will just add to its charm.

Overall, the Bellroy leather case is a great premium Pixel 6 Pro case if you prioritize look and feel over drop protection.

Best Leather Pixel 6 Pro Case Bellroy Leather Case Premium leather, clicky metal buttons, and five exciting color options make the Bellroy leather case an easy pick for the best Pixel 6 Pro leather case.