Accidentally retweeted someone’s tweet on Twitter? If so, it only takes a few clicks to delete that retweet. Here’s how to do it on Twitter on desktop and mobile.

When you delete a retweet, Twitter only removes the retweeted tweet from your profile. The original tweet (the one that you retweeted) remains intact.

Delete a Retweet on Twitter on Desktop

To remove a retweet on your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, first, open a web browser on your computer and access the Twitter site.

In Twitter’s left sidebar, click the “Profile” option.

On the profile page, find the retweet you want to delete. Then, at the bottom of that retweet, click the “Undo Retweet” option.

In the menu that opens, click “Undo Retweet.”

And that’s it. Twitter has removed the selected retweet from your profile page.

Delete a Retweet on Twitter on Mobile

To remove a retweet on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, open the Twitter app on your phone. In the app’s top-left corner, tap your profile icon.

From the expanded menu, select “Profile.”

On the profile page, find the retweet to delete. At the bottom of that retweet, tap the “Undo Retweet” option.

In the menu that pops up from the bottom of your phone’s screen, tap “Undo Retweet.”

Your selected retweet is now removed from your profile page. You’re all set.

