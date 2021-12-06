By default, Microsoft Word uses white as the default page color for all documents. If you’d like to use a custom color for your page, you can change page colors in Word. We’ll show you how.

In Word, you can use any color as the background color for your pages. You can even get Word to print this background color (which it does not by default) by configuring an option in the app. We’ll show you how to do both of those.

Change the Page Color in Your Microsoft Word Document

Start by opening your document with Microsoft Word. On the Word window, at the top, click the “Design” tab.

In the “Design” tab, from the “Page Background” section, select the “Page Color” option.

You will see various colors you can use for your page. Hover your cursor over a color to see its preview on your page. Then click a color to apply it to your page.

Tip: If you don’t see a color you want, click “More Colors” to see all colors you can use in your document. You may need a specific hex code.

And that’s it. Play around with various colors until you find the one that perfectly suits your document. You may also want to adjust the margins for your page.

Make Microsoft Word Print the Page Color

By default, Word doesn’t print your page’s background color. To make it do so, you will have to change a Word settings option.

To do that, in Word’s top-left corner, click “File.”

From the sidebar to the left, select More > Options.

A “Word Options” window will open. Here, in the left sidebar, click “Display.”

On the right pane, in the “Printing Options” section, enable the “Print Background Colors and Images” option. Then click “OK” at the bottom.

From now on, Word will print your chosen page color when you print your document.

And that’s how you make your documents aesthetically pleasing by using various page colors!

