Want to hide your photos or videos from appearing in Windows 11’s search results? If so, configure your PC to exclude certain file types in its searches. We’ll show you how to do just that.

RELATED: How to Hide Files and Folders on Every Operating System

How to Hide Certain File Types in Search Results

On Windows 11, you can select any file type and block it from appearing in the search results. For example, if you don’t want to see any PNG photos in the search results, you can add that file type to the exclusion list on your PC.

To specify the file types to hide, open the “Start” menu on your PC and search for “Indexing Options”. Then click that option in the search results.

On the “Indexing Options” window that opens, click the “Advanced” button.

On the “Advanced Options” window, click the “File Types” tab.

Advertisement



In the “File Types” tab, you see all the file formats that Windows currently displays in its search results. To exclude a file type from the index, deselect that type in the list.

Then, at the top, click the “Index Settings” tab.

Tip: If your file format is not listed, then click “Add New Extension to List” at the bottom, type your file extension, and click “Add” to add it to the list.

On the “Index Settings” tab, next to “Delete and Rebuild Index,” click “Rebuild.” This creates a new search index, which, when finished, will have removed your selected file type.

In the prompt that appears, click “OK” to continue to rebuild the index.

You are now on the “Indexing Options” window. Here, at the top, you will see the current status of the index building. The time it takes to rebuild the index depends on how many files there are on your PC. If you have lots of files, the process can take several minutes.

When the index is rebuilt, your excluded file types will no longer appear in your search results. Enjoy!

On a related note, did you know Windows 11 doesn’t show hidden files by default, but you can make it show those files with an option?

RELATED: How to Show Hidden Files on Windows 11