Open a photo in the Google Photos app and tap the "Edit" button. Select "Tools" and tap "Magic Eraser." You need a Google Pixel phone or a Google One subscription to use Magic Eraser.

One of Google’s most touted Pixel features is called “Magic Eraser.” It allows you to select objects in photos and “magically” remove them. This handy feature is available to all Android devices and even the iPhone.

Magic Eraser is not as dependent on Google’s Tensor chip as people assumed. It was originally reserved for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, but it’s been expanded to a feature of Google Photos—with a catch. It’s only free for Google Pixel devices. Everyone else—including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users—needs a Google One subscription.

How to Use Magic Eraser on Android

The Magic Eraser tool used to only appear if Google Photos detected objects or people in the photo to erase, but now it can basically be used at will on most photos. You can choose to completely erase things, or more subtly “camouflage” them.

First, open Google Photos and select a photo that has something you’d like to erase.

Tap the “Edit” button at the bottom of the screen.

Go to the “Tools” section in the bottom toolbar. You will not see this option if you aren’t using a Google Pixel phone or a Google One subscriber.

Now select “Magic Eraser.”

Google Photos may highlight suggested things to erase. Simply tap the individual highlights to erase them, or tap “Erase All.”

You can also use your finger to draw over things you’d like to erase.

It works the same way for the “Camouflage” feature. Switch to “Camouflage” and draw over items you’d like to blend in. They won’t be completely removed. In this case, it simply removed the bright colors from the peacocks.

Tap “Done” when you’re happy with all the Magic Eraser edits.

That’s all there is to it!

How to Use Magic Eraser on iPhone

Magic Eraser works the same on the iPhone as it does on Google Pixel and other Android devices. The big difference is you must be a Google One subscriber.

First, open Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad and select a photo that has something you’d like to remove.

Tap the “Edit” button at the bottom of the screen.

Switch over to the “Tools” section in the bottom toolbar. You will not see this option if you aren’t a Google One subscriber.

Now select “Magic Eraser.” You’ll notice a “1” icon to denote this is a Google One feature.

Google Photos may highlight suggested things to erase. Tap the individual highlights to remove them, or tap “Erase All” to remove all the suggestions.

It’s also possible to use your finger to draw over things to erase.

The “Camouflage” feature works the same way. Switch to “Camouflage” and draw over items you’d like to not stand out so much. You can see how it removed the bright colors from the peacocks.

Tap “Done” when you’re happy with your edits.

Magic Eraser is easily one of the coolest features of Google Photos, which can already do a lot of powerful things, including hiding your sensitive photos. Whether you have a Google Pixel phone, Samsung Galaxy phone, or an iPhone, it’s a great app to have.