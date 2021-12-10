Does it bug you when your mouse cursor blocks the view of the text field you’re typing in? If so, you can hide your cursor while typing using one of two methods on your Windows 10 or 11 PC. We’ll show you how.

RELATED: How to Change Your Mouse Cursor Color in Windows 11

What to Know About Hiding the Cursor While Typing

In both Windows 10 and 11, you have two ways to hide your cursor while typing. The first one uses a built-in option, but that only hides the cursor while typing in apps like Notepad, WordPad, and Microsoft Word. Your cursor continues to appear in other apps like Chrome and Edge.

If you’d like to hide your cursor while typing in all your apps, use a free and open-source app called Windows Cursor Hider. With a single click, this app ensures your cursor doesn’t appear when you start typing on your PC.

Note: We’ll demonstrate the procedures below on a Windows 11 PC. The steps are slightly different for Windows 10, but following along should not be difficult.

RELATED: How to Create a List of Your Installed Programs on Windows

Hide the Cursor While Typing in Certain Apps

To hide your cursor using the built-in option, open the Settings app on your PC. Press Windows+i to quickly do this.

In Settings, from the sidebar to the left, select “Bluetooth & Devices.”

In the “Bluetooth & Devices” menu, click “Mouse.”

A “Mouse” page will open. Here, from the “Related Settings” section, select “Additional Mouse Settings.”

You will see a “Mouse Properties” window. At the top of this window, click the “Pointer Options” tab.

Advertisement



The “Pointer Options” tab displays various mouse settings. Here, in the “Visibility” section, enable the “Hide Pointer While Typing” option. Then click “Apply” and “OK.”

And you’re all set. From now on, when you start typing in an app like Notepad, your PC will hide the cursor. As soon as you move your mouse or trackpad, the cursor will appear.

If you’re using a touchpad, you may also want to disable “tap to click” on your Windows 11 PC.

Hide the Cursor While Typing in All Apps

To disable the cursor while typing in all apps on your Windows PC, use the Windows Cursor Hider app. This free app is available as an executable as well as an AutoHotKey script. Both work the same way.

For the demonstration, we will use the executable version.

RELATED: The Beginner's Guide to Using an AutoHotkey Script

To use this method, open a web browser on your Windows 10 or 11 PC and launch the Windows Cursor Hider site. Scroll down the site and click the link to download the app’s executable file.

Advertisement



When the app is downloaded, double-click it to launch it.

Unlike many other apps, you will not see an app window or anything. However, the app is running and is available in your PC’s system tray (the area on the right-hand side of the task bar).

To check if the app works, open any app (like Chrome) and start typing in a text field. Your cursor will instantly disappear. To bring it back, move your mouse or trackpad.

To disable the app’s functionality and unhide your cursor, right-click the app in the system tray and choose “Exit” from the menu. When you need the functionality back, re-run the app.

And that’s how you remove that little annoyance out of your computer life. Very helpful!

Did you know you can write your own AutoHotKey script to perform various tasks on your PC? Check it out if you’re interested.

RELATED: How to Write an AutoHotkey Script