Open the Windows 11 settings menu and go to System > Storage > Temporary Files. Check the boxes for the temporary cache files you want deleted, then click "Remove Files." When you're prompted to confirm, select "Continue" and your cache will be cleared.

To improve your PC’s performance and to keep it decluttered, you should regularly clear various caches on your PC. We’ll show you how to do that in Windows 11.

Cache files are the temporary files created by various apps and services. Clearing these files usually doesn’t cause any issues with your apps, as your apps will recreate them whenever they need. You can also set Windows to automatically clear cache files for you, as we’ll explain below.

How to Clear Cache in Settings

The settings menu in Windows 11 has a built-in tool for clearing the cache. It lets you delete the same files that the older Disk Cleanup tool does, but with a modern look.

To begin, open Settings and go to System > Storage > Temporary Files.

In the Temporary Files menu, you’ll see several types of files you can delete. Check the boxes for the categories you want cleared, then click the “Remove Files” button.

Windows will ask if you’re sure you want to delete those files. If you are sure, click “Continue,” and your cache will be cleared.

How to Use Disk Cleanup to Clear Cache

If you’re more comfortable with the classic Disk Cleanup tool from earlier version of Windows, you can still use it in Windows 11. This tool automatically finds and clears cache files for you.

To use the tool, open the “Start” menu and search for “Disk Cleanup”. Click the tool in the search results.

In the small “Disk Cleanup” window that opens, click the “Drives” drop-down menu and select the drive where you have installed Windows 11. Then click “OK.”

You will see a “Disk Cleanup” window. Here, in the “Files to Delete” section, enable all boxes so all your cache files are removed. Then, at the bottom, click “OK.”

In the prompt that appears, click “Delete Files” to confirm deleting your cache.

And that’s it. The selected cache files are now removed from your PC.

How to Clear the Microsoft Store Cache

Like other apps, Microsoft Store also stores cache files on your PC. To remove these files, you will have to run a utility from the Run box.

To do so, first, open the Run box by pressing Windows+R keys together.

In the Run box, type the following and press Enter:

WSReset.exe

A blank black window will appear on your screen. Wait for this window to automatically close.

When the window closes, your Microsoft Store cache is removed.

If you have an Android phone too, clearing an app's cache can help you avoid issues with the app.

How to Delete Your Location Cache

Clearing your location data cache is as important as clearing other cache files.

To clear location history on your PC, open the Settings app by pressing Windows+i keys together.

In Settings, from the left sidebar, select “Privacy & Security.”

On the “Privacy & Security” page, in the “App Permissions” section, click “Location.”

On the “Location” page, next to “Location History,” click “Clear.”

And that’s it. Windows 11 will delete your location cache.

If you're also an Apple user, you may want to learn how to free up storage space on an iPhone or iPad.

How to Flush the DNS Cache

To remove the DNS cache, use your PC’s Windows Terminal app.

Start by opening the “Start” menu, searching for “Windows Terminal”, and clicking the app in the search results.

In Windows Terminal, type the following command and press Enter. You can use this command in both PowerShell and Command Prompt shells.

ipconfig /flushdns

You will see a success message when the DNS cache is deleted.

You’re all set.

How to Automatically Clear Cache Using Storage Sense

With the built-in Storage Sense feature in Windows 11, you can automatically clear your PC’s cache at a regular interval. You get to specify what cache types you’d like to clear, and the feature will only delete those cache files.

To use the feature, launch the Settings app by pressing Windows+i keys at the same time.

In Settings, from the left sidebar, select “System.”

On the “System” page, click “Storage.”

In the “Storage” menu, click “Storage Sense.”

At the top of the “Storage Sense” page, turn on the “Automatic User Content Cleanup” option. This enables the Storage Sense feature.

On the same page, configure the options for what cache files you’d like to be deleted. This includes automatically emptying the Recycle Bin, clearing the Downloads folder, and so on.

Storage Sense runs at the specified interval. If you’d like to run it right away, then scroll the current page to the bottom. There, click the “Run Storage Sense Now” button.

Storage Sense will declutter your PC using your specified options.

And that’s how you go about clearing various caches on your Windows 11-based PC!

While you're at it, consider clearing the cache in Chrome and Firefox web browsers, too.

