What to Look for in a 75-Inch TV in 2022

Now that you have decided to get a big-screen TV for your home, there are a few things to consider to make sure you get the best experience possible.

First and foremost, you have to settle on display panel technology. Most modern TVs use one of the two major display types—LED-backlit LCD and OLED.

While OLED TVs provide superior picture quality because of their near-infinite contrast ratio and perfect blacks, they are expensive and can suffer from permanent burn-in. On the other hand, LED-backlit LCD TVs (or LED TVs) are relatively cheaper and aren’t susceptible to burn-in.

But they fall short of reaching OLED-level picture quality, even with newer technologies like quantum dot and full-array local dimming. Basically, you need to decide whether you want the absolute best picture possible or save on price and time on OLED upkeep.

Secondly, if you primarily use your TV for gaming or watching movies, you will want features to match the use case. For example, the best gaming TVs have a variable refresh rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI 2.1 ports to support 4K gaming at 120fps, whereas the best TVs for movies have better HDR support, superior image processing, and excellent upscaling capability.

Lastly, if you have the budget, you may also want to consider 8K. 8K TVs don’t just bring extra pixels, but they also include the best of what manufacturers have to offer in terms of TV technology.

Before we jump into our recommendations, it’s important to note that we have included both 75-inch and 77-inch TVs in this guide. All major TV manufacturers have released their new OLED TVs in 77-inch as opposed to 75-inches. It’s almost impossible to imagine a best TVs list without OLED TVs, so make sure if you’re getting one to make sure you have the extra space.

If you’re looking for the best 75-inch TV overall, you’ll want the 77-inch LG C1. It’s a couple of inches larger, but LG Display, which supplies OLED panels to every major TV manufacturer, only makes 77-inch 4K OLED panels. So when it comes to an OLED TV, you’ll need to have the extra inches available.

Coming to the TV itself, the C1 offers a fantastic picture quality. The colors really pop against the perfect blacks of the TV, and there is no blooming. It also has excellent viewing angles, so even when you’re watching TV with a group of friends, everyone will have a great experience.

In addition, the LG television comes with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 support, so you’ll be able to enjoy tons of HDR content from Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services. It’s also one of the first TVs to support Dolby Vision gaming in 4K at 120fps through Xbox Series X and Series S.

You get four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and HDR Forum VRR formats in other gaming features. Additionally, there is a Game Optimizer mode to control game-related settings and ALLM.

While the LG C1 gets bright enough for a great HDR experience, unfortunately, it’s not best suited for rooms with a lot of light because of its relatively low brightness. Like all OLED TVs, it’s also susceptible to permanent burn-in. But LG packs several features to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Best 77-inch TV Overall LG C1 If you prioritize picture quality and can pay for it, the LG C1 is a great TV. It offers perfect black, a near-infinite contrast ratio, and excellent viewing angles.

Hisense has quietly made a name for itself by making excellent budget TVs. Many of the company’s TVs offer a fantastic value for money, including our pick for the best budget TV—the Hisense U7G. It is a 4K LED TV that doesn’t skimp on features despite its lower price tag.

Powered by Android TV, the U7G comes with a quantum dot layer to produce lifelike and saturated colors. You also get full-array local dimming (FALD) to boost the TV’s contrast ratio and create deep blacks. But, as the TV only has 72 dimming zones, there is noticeable blooming.

Unlike the TV’s 65-inch and 55-inch models, which have a Vertical Alignment (VA) panel, the 75-inch version comes with an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel. As a result, the 75U7G provides much better viewing angles than its smaller sizes.

Hisense has also added support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, so you’ll be able to enjoy a vast library of HDR content. Moreover, the TV gets sufficiently bright to bring out highlights in HDR and also tackle reflections effectively in a bright room.

Gaming is another area where the U7G shines, as the TV has a very low input lag for a responsive gaming experience. Next-generation gaming features are also present, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, ALLM, and VRR support.

Best 75-inch Budget TV Hisense 75U7G Hisense is a solid all-around TV but with an affordable price tag. From next-gen gaming features to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, it has something for everyone.

If you want to experience the best of TV technology, there is no better way than getting an 8K television. TV manufacturers are putting the best tech in 8K models, and the same is true for Samsung’s QN900A, which is the company’s flagship 8K TV.

The Samsung QN900A sports a beautiful edge-to-edge design that will look great in your living room. It’s also well-built and feels premium. Samsung has used Mini-LED backlighting in the television, allowing it to offer high brightness levels that help it counter glare in rooms with a lot of light.

The TV also packs quantum dot technology and has a wide color gamut, resulting in an excellent HDR performance.

Unfortunately, there is no Dolby Vision support, but you get HDR 10+ Adaptive, an updated version of HDR10+ that can dynamically optimize HDR content according to the ambient light.

The Samsung TV is also great at upscaling lower-resolution content, which is particularly important for an 8K TV as actual 8K content is hard to find. In addition, the company has included support for ATSC 3.0 or NextGen TV, allowing you to get broadcast TV in high resolution.

Although the QN900A uses a VA panel, its native contrast ratio is low, but FALD helps the TV produce deep blacks. But this results in blooming around bright objects, so it’s something to keep in mind if that’s a deal-breaker.

Best 75-inch 8K TV Samsung QN900A The Samsung QN900A is the company's flagship 8K TV, and it looks beautiful. The TV also packs every premium TV technology present in the company's arsenal.

For the best big-screen gaming TV, we are recommending the 77-inch LG G1. Unfortunately, being an OLED, it’s not available in the 75-inch size. That said, the extra two inches won’t make a big difference to your experience.

The LG G1 is the company’s flagship 4K TV. It features the new OLED evo panel that is brighter than other OLED TVs in the company’s lineup. This increased brightness offers significant improvement in the TV’s HDR performance and helps small highlights stand out. You also get support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10, but HDR10+ compatibility is missing.

LG has gone all-in on gaming features in this television. You get a native 120Hz panel, four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-generation gaming, and ALLM. The TV also supports AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, and HDMI Forum VRR, so there won’t be any screen tearing whether you are gaming on a console or PC. Moreover, the TV has low input lag, and it is one of the few TVs to support Dolby Vision for gaming at 4K 120Hz.

The television looks beautiful and is meant to be wall-mounted. So, the company doesn’t bundle a tabletop stand in the box. If you need a stand, you’ll have to purchase one from the company separately.

Best 77-inch Gaming TV LG G1 If you are looking for the absolute best gaming TV, the LG G1 is a no-brainer. It has the newer and brighter OLED evo panel and packs every gaming feature you want.

Best 77-inch TV for Movies: Sony A80J

While LG TVs are generally great for gaming, Sony is known for its superior image processing and color accuracy, making its TVs a better choice for watching movies. So if you are looking for the best big-screen TV for movies, we suggest going for the 77-inch Sony A80J. Unfortunately, being an OLED, it isn’t available in the 75-inch size.

Thanks to its self-emissive pixels, the Sony A80J can display perfect blacks without any blooming, making it excellent for watching movies in a dark room. While it doesn’t get as bright as LG G1 or Sony’s flagship A90J, it’s comparable to other OLED TVs and bright enough to do justice to HDR content.

The TV is also excellent at upscaling content, and even when you are watching 480p DVDs, you won’t find any artifacts. In addition, it can remove judder from any source.

The Sony A80J looks fantastic and has solid built quality. The included tabletop stand supports three positions—almost flush against the table, raised for soundbar, and narrow for smaller tables.

While Sony has included two HDMI 2.1 ports and you can game in 4K at 120fps. The TV is yet to get VRR support, but the company has promised to add it in the future update. ALLM is also missing, but Sony includes its own Auto Game Mode feature that works with PlayStation consoles.

Best 77-inch TV for Movies Sony A80J The Sony A80J packs the company's industry-leading picture processing, upscaling capability, and motion handling. So at the 77-inch size, there is no better TV for watching movies.

When it comes to Roku TVs, TCL undoubtedly produces some of the best models. So if you want the best 75-inch Roku TV, the TCL 75R635 is your best bet. Part of the TCL 6 series, the R635 is an excellent performer and offers great value for money.

Whether you are watching movies, TV shows, or sports, the R635 produces an amazing picture quality thanks to the underlying quantum dot technology. As a result, you get vivid and accurate colors. TCL has also used Mini-LED backlighting that helps the TV reach high brightness levels.

While the company has used a native 120Hz 4K panel, it doesn’t support 4K gaming at 120fps due to the lack of HDMI 2.1. But it can manage 4K gaming at 60Hz and 1440p gaming at 120Hz, which will be enough for many people. In addition, despite the lack of HDMI 2.1, there is VRR support and ALLM.

In addition, the TV’s contrast ratio is outstanding, and it produces deep black levels, thanks to full-array local dimming. But FALD results in black crush and blooming around bright objects.

Best 75-inch Roku TV TCL 75R635 Roku is great, and if you want a TV powered by it, the TCL R635 is your best option. You'll be hard-pressed to find such amazing picture quality in TCL R635's price.

Samsung is producing some of the best LED TVs right now, particularly its Neo QLED models. So if you are in the market for a 75-inch LED TV, you can’t go wrong with the company’s QN90A. It excels pretty much in every aspect, from gaming to watching movies.

Like other Neo QLED models, the QN90A comes with Mini-LED backlighting and includes a quantum dot layer. As a result, you get a fantastic picture quality with accurate colors and high brightness.

Thanks to its VA panel, the TV also has an excellent native contrast ratio, and FALD helps produce deep blacks. But local dimming also causes some blooming. However, to compensate for the narrow viewing angles of VA panels, Samsung has included its Ultra Viewing Angle technology that significantly enhances the viewing angles of the TV.

If you like to game a lot, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K gaming at 120fps. But unfortunately, there is only one HDMI 2.1 port. Other key next-generation features like VRR and ALLM are also present in the TV.

Tizen OS is handling the smart TV functions, and it has a reasonably decent selection of apps, including all popular streaming services.