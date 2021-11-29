What to Look for in a Video Doorbell in 2022

Installing a video doorbell is one of the best ways to help secure your home. It mostly works the same as a home security camera, except it’s designed for your front door. Unwanted visitors will think twice about breaking in when they see a doorbell camera in front of them.

So, how do you choose the right video doorbell for you? With so many options on the market, it all depends on what you’re looking for.

Doorbell cameras come with a wide variety of features, including two-way audio, high-resolution video, motion detection, sending instant alerts to your phone, and night vision. You can find video doorbells with premium features such as 3:4 aspect ratio lenses to see visitors from head-to-toe and compatibility with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

You usually have two options when installing video doorbells. The first is hardwiring them up with your existing doorbell. This option is ideal for those who don’t ever want to worry about battery life.

The second is wirelessly installing the doorbell at your front door using the tools provided with the camera. Of course, you’ll need to recharge or replace the battery in the video doorbell when it’s low or runs out.

The last factors you’ll want to consider are storage and app control. If you’re going to store a lot of footage and for long periods, you’ll need a subscription service. These services usually allow you to save plenty of footage to the cloud.

Most devices with local storage don’t include much built-in storage, so you’ll have to empty the saved videos frequently. You may also favor having full control of your video doorbell through an app since it’s convenient to use.

Now that you know what to look for, let’s go over the best options on the market.

Frequently Asked Questions

It’s no surprise that Ring offers one of the best video doorbells. One of the newer versions, the Ring Video Doorbell 4, is priced at $200 and offers several premium features.

You can install the camera and keep it running using the rechargeable battery, no wiring is required. The battery can last several months, but it depends on multiple factors, such as how frequently it captures activity and the local weather.

If you want, you can still hardwire it with your existing doorbell as an alternative to never worry about battery life. You’ll need a stable 2.4 or 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi connection to set up the camera either way, though.

The Doorbell 4 captures video in 1080p HD, so you’ll have a clear picture of anyone at your door. It also records in full color in broad daylight and at night, which is a great bonus. Color night vision is not something a lot of video doorbells have! The camera’s also weatherproof, so don’t worry about it getting soaked.

Whenever the video doorbell detects motion, it’ll instantly give you a pre-roll video that you can watch from your phone. This ensures that you never miss someone at your front door. You can then speak through the camera’s microphone on the Ring app on Android or iPhone to say hello. Alternatively, you turn on the option that allows visitors to leave a message when you’re not available.

In the Ring app, you’ll also have full control of all the camera’s settings, including privacy zones. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is also compatible with Alexa and the Echo Show, giving you even more hands-free capabilities.

If you need the ultimate protection, get yourself the Ring Protect Plan to review, share, and save footage that the camera records. Prices start at $3/month or $30/year.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Captures 1080p footage

Captures 1080p footage ✓ Excellent integration with Alexa and Ring apps Cons ✗ Requires a wired connection

Despite a price tag that often dips below $50, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is packed with features. It’s also sleek-looking, with a black chassis and the iconic blue “ring” button making it look like a much more premium product than it is.

Inside that chassis, you’ll find a camera that records in 1080p and software that easily integrates with the Alexa (Android and iPhone) and Ring (Android and iPhone) apps. And as you’d find on doorbells with a much larger price tag, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired offers two-way audio, night vision, and access to the Ring Protect plans that allow you to store footage for up to 180 days.

Its wired connection means you’ll need to be comfortable disconnecting your old unit and attaching a few cables to your new video doorbell—something that not everyone will want to do. However, the installation process is worth the hassle for its continuous power supply, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more capable doorbell in this price range.

Pros ✓ Live video streaming with 4K resolution

Live video streaming with 4K resolution ✓ Motion detection alerts included without subscription

Motion detection alerts included without subscription ✓ Two-way audio Cons ✗ You'll still need a subscription to save video history

If you’re not excited about signing up for a monthly subscription, consider checking out the Arlo Essential Doorbell. Most doorbells (including this one) lock many features behind a paywall, but at least the Arlo Essential Doorbell gives you incredible performance straight out of the box.

Almost all video doorbells can capture HD footage, but few match the 4K resolution offered by Arlo. Not only does this mean you’ll have crisp video to review, but you’ll be able to zoom in and pick out far-away details with ease. Two-way talk and audio is also included free without a subscription, as are motion detection alerts and access to the smartphone app.

Those are impressive features, but as is always the case, signing up for a monthly subscription can be tempting. The ability to set activity zones, store up to 30 days of footage, and receive specific notifications based on what has triggered your camera are all enticing reasons to spring for the $3/month Arlo Secure subscription.

But if you just need the basics, there’s no better way to get them than with the Arlo Essential Doorbell.

Pros ✓ Set up wirelessly or wired

Set up wirelessly or wired ✓ 1600x1200 HD video quality with a 165-degree lens

1600x1200 HD video quality with a 165-degree lens ✓ 3:4 aspect ratio

3:4 aspect ratio ✓ Battery life lasts six months

Battery life lasts six months ✓ Records one hour of footage during Wi-Fi outage Cons ✗ Only views event history up to three hours for free

Only views event history up to three hours for free ✗ Camera is pretty heavy and bulky

Looking for a premium doorbell camera that’s wireless? The Google Nest Doorbell is your best bet, and it’s priced reasonably at $180. This popular camera is an upgraded version of the wired one, and it’s a great bet for many.

Although the nest doorbell is battery operated, you can still hook it up to your existing doorbell for constant power, if you want. If you choose to go wireless, it’s easy to install and the battery life lasts for six months, which is great. This is a relatively long time of not having to worry about a recharge!

The Nest Doorbell records in 1600×1200 HD video with a 165-degree lens, a larger field of view than most doorbell cameras. It also records with a 3:4 aspect ratio to see from head-to-toe. Combined with the large field of view, you can observe everything that’s going on around your front door.

The camera records in HDR and with night vision, allowing you to see clearly during the day and at night. The sensors can differentiate between people, packages, animals, and vehicles to send you specific motion alerts of what’s going on at your door. You’ll receive instant alerts to your phone so that you can answer in real-time or leave pre-set messages.

The Nest Doorbell is the perfect addition for Google Home owners as you can integrate and control it from the Google Home app on Android or iPhone. Nest offers an additional feature of up to an hour of video recording should your Wi-Fi power shut off. You can also see what you missed for up to three hours of free event video history.

If three hours of event history isn’t long enough, you can upgrade to the Nest Aware subscription to save up to 60 days of event history. The subscription starts at $8/month, allowing you to record continuously and enabling the camera to recognize familiar faces.