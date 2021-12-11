Microsoft Excel Logo

Want to remove those clickable links from your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets? If so, it’s easy to remove those links or prevent Excel entirely from turning your typed text into web links. We’ll show you how to do both.

How to Remove a Single Hyperlink in Excel

To quickly remove an individual hyperlink from your Excel spreadsheet, use an option from your right-click menu.

To do that, first, open your spreadsheet with Excel. Find the cell that has the link you want to remove.

Select a hyperlink.

Right-click that cell, and from the menu that opens, select “Remove Hyperlink.”

Select "Remove Hyperlink" from the context menu.

And your selected hyperlink is now removed.

A removed hyperlink.

That’s it. You can remove hyperlinks from Word documents in a similar way.

How to Remove Multiple Hyperlinks in Excel

If you want to remove multiple hyperlinks from your Excel spreadsheet at once, you can again use the Excel context menu option.

To do so, first, open your spreadsheet with Excel.

In the spreadsheet, select the links you want to remove. You can select as many links as you want.

To remove links from your entire worksheet, press Ctrl+A (Windows) or Command+A (Mac) to select your entire worksheet.

Select multiple hyperlinks.

While your hyperlinks are selected, right-click anywhere on your worksheet and choose “Remove Hyperlinks” from the menu.

Select "Remove Hyperlinks" from the right-click menu.

And Excel will remove all your selected hyperlinks!

Selected hyperlinks removed.

You’re all set. If you enter a lot of dates in Excel, you might like to know how to convert text to date values.

How to Stop Excel From Turning Your Links Into Hyperlinks

By default, when you type a web address in your spreadsheet, Excel automatically converts it to a hyperlink. To prevent this, you can toggle off an option in Excel settings.

To do so, in Excel’s top-left corner, click “File.”

Click "File" in Excel's top-left corner.

From the left sidebar, select More > Options.

Select More > Options from Excel's left sidebar.

An “Excel Options” window will open. In this window, from the left sidebar, select “Proofing.” Then, on the right, click “AutoCorrect Options.”

Click "AutoCorrect Options" on the "Excel Options" window.

You will see an “AutoCorrect” window. At the top of this window, click “AutoFormat As You Type.”

Click "AutoFormat As You Type" on the "AutoCorrect" window.

On the “AutoFormat As You Type” tab, in the “Replace As You Type” section, turn off the “Internet and Network Paths With Hyperlinks” option. Then click “OK.”

Disable "Internet and Network Paths With Hyperlinks" and click "OK."

Close the “Excel Options” window by clicking “OK” at the bottom.

Click "OK" on the "Excel Options" window.

From now on, Excel won’t automatically convert your text into hyperlinks. Very useful in many cases!

Similarly, you can disable automatic hyperlinks in Microsoft Word, too.

