What to Look For in an iPad Stand in 2021

The best iPad stands allow for completely hands-free use of your tablet, allowing you to multitask, view, or type more comfortably.

In determining what to look for in an iPad stand, consider what you want to use it for and how you want to use it. Some offer adjustability with full 360-degree rotation, which is great for places like kitchen counters and work desks.

Others offer universal device functionality, including phones and portable gaming consoles. Do you have many devices to charge? Some even have room for up to six ports, including HDMI and USB-C ports for charging.

Regardless of style, iPad stands allow users to use their tablets over a long period, improving posture and reducing fatigue.

With that said, keep reading to learn more about our picks for the best iPad stands in 2021.

The AboveTEK Aluminum iPad Stand makes our pick for the best iPad stand around. It features an all-aluminum construction with a 360-degree multi-angle bracket that can rotate an iPad between portrait and landscape modes. Everything is sturdy and allows users to slide and hold the tablet firmly in place.

This stand even includes a cutout on its neck, allowing users to organize charging cables. This beats having to constantly untangle crossed cables, especially when charging multiple devices nearby. A silicone base also protects fragile surfaces like glass desks.

One of our favorite features with the AboveTEK stand is its silver aluminum build, mimicking Apple’s color scheme. It simply looks great holding your iPad.

This iPad stand is compatible with any 7 to 13-inch tablet and eReaders. It also works with the Sony Xperia Z4, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, and other larger tablets, making it a great all-around stand for more than just iPads, too.

The Amazon Basics iPad Stand is a no-frills option for those preferring value over function.

Unlike the sleek aluminum AboveTEK iPad Stand, the Amazon Basics stand is made of durable plastic. It is shaped like an easel and measures only 7×1.25×1.5-inches, making it the smallest iPad stand on our list. But it is foldable, making it easy to pack in a laptop bag or purse.

Despite its small size, the Amazon Basics iPad Stand holds up quite well, with a non-skid base and padded notches to hold your tablet firmly in place. It also uses two vertical pivot points to hold the iPad up at any angle, including portrait and landscape modes.

Our only knock on this stand is that it cannot be elevated, which could present issues for taller folks sitting at a desk. It allows tablets to sit flat, which may force some users to look down a bit more than they would like.

This iPad stand is compatible with all iPad models.

The Gooseneck Floor Stand is a highly flexible option. Unlike traditional pivot points, it uses a stiff gooseneck “stand” to adjust your iPad’s position to virtually any viewing angle.

A height-adjustable telescoping pole and a full 360-degree rotating swivel make it very easy to maneuver and accommodate people of all sizes. Optional swivel casters make it even easier to move the stand from room to room without removing the tablet. The gooseneck part itself is also flexible yet stiff enough to prevent your tablet from wobbling.

One of our favorite features with the Gooseneck Floor Stand is its included attached storage cradle, which can hold miscellaneous items such as a stylus, remote controls, or an external battery pack to keep your iPad charging while in use. Smaller stands do not have extra cable or device management features, so this is especially useful.

This iPad stand is compatible with 7 to 13-inch devices, which includes all current iPad models.

The Lamicall Tablet Stand mimics the look and feel of our best overall pick, the AboveTEK Aluminum iPad Stand, nearly identically with its sleek aluminum frame and cutout to manage unwieldy charging cables.

This iPad stand’s arm is adjustable, rotating up to 270 degrees. Its base is sturdy, using two rubber feet to prevent your iPad stand from sliding across slippery surfaces like glass. Lamicall’s stand also comes in multiple colors, including silver, rose gold, black, and gray.

It is compatible with all iPad models and devices from other brands such as the Sony Xperia Z4 and the Nintendo Switch.

Best iPad Stand for Drawing – Elevation Lab DraftTable Kit

The Elevation Lab DraftTable Kit offers a full kit for designers. Three support legs and an interlocking hinge offer three angles for comfortable viewing and drawing.

In terms of stability, the stand has an all-metal construction and spring-loaded legs that lock in place when folded make this iPad stand work. Rubber notches in each corner and bottom edge also prevent the stand from sliding. Even its textured rubberized backing keeps your iPad sitting in the same spot so that any tapping or swiping across your iPad won’t move it.

This iPad stand comes with a kit that includes a stylus holder and wrist rest. Its soft wrist rest does an excellent job of reducing hand and wrist fatigue. However, both the stylus holder and wrist rest are not attached to the stand, so they’re easier to lose.

This iPad stand is compatible with all iPads.

Best iPad Stand for Bed: IPEVO PadPillow Stand

The IPEVO PadPillow Stand offers a plush pillow that uses a fabric platform to rest your Pad on. Using a soft hinge, it can be folded inward or extended outwards depending on your position, so you are equally comfortable whether you are seated on a sofa or a poolside lounge chair. Extend the bottom section enough, and you will also have room for a Bluetooth keyboard.

For convenience, this iPad pillow stand also includes two pockets—one small and one large—for miscellaneous items such as a stylus, external battery packs, and charging cables.

We especially like this iPad stand’s removable and washable 100% cotton denim cover and light weight, making it easy to carry anywhere and very easy to use in bed.

This iPad stand is compatible with all iPads.