How to Shop for a New Lightning Cable in 2021

Shopping for a new Lightning cable sounds easy. After all, the principal philosophy is often just finding a wire with a Lightning connector on one end and some type of connector on the other. That’s usually good enough for some, but there are some important factors to keep in mind.

For one, not every Lightning cable is created equally. While they all share similarities, some use cheaper parts than others and can wear down over time more quickly. In addition, some will only last you so long before they shrug their shoulders and decide to stop working one day. You don’t want that, which is why it’s always best to buy from well-established and trustworthy brands that use quality material like nylon to protect their cables.

It’s also important to shop for a Lightning cable with the right connector. You’ll want to make sure the cable you buy can connect to the power adapters you own, regardless of end quality. Some have the more recent USB-C connector on their opposite end, while others have an older USB-A connection. You may never need another type of connector entirely, such as HDMI or AUX!

Finally, consider exactly what kind of Lightning cable you want. Do you need a super long one? How about one that can let you connect to an external monitor? Want an all-in-one cable that can charge every device in your bag, including your iPhone? Planning ahead will make sure you’re not disappointed in the future.

Below, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Lightning cable to get based on your budget, needs, and preferences.

Our pick for the best Lightning cable you can get is Anker’s USB-C to Lightning Charging Cord. It’s covered in a durable nylon finish with aluminum-housed Lightning and USB connectors.

The cable supports Power Delivery for optimal charging performance and is Made for iPhone certified. It’s also a terrific length at six feet and is available in three colors. USB-C is the standard for most power bricks as well, so this Lightning cable will be compatible with the best chargers and power bricks.

Anker’s cable is a bit pricey at $22, it’s well worth it for a cable that’ll undoubtedly last you a long time without fraying.

Best Lightning Cable Overall Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Charging Cable Anker's USB-C to Lightning nylon cable is a terrific option if all you need is a good, all-around charger for your iPhone and iPad.

Pros ✓ Very affordable

Very affordable ✓ Nylon design

Nylon design ✓ Made for iPhone certified Cons ✗ USB-A connector is outdated

If you’re looking to save as much money as possible on a new Lightning cable but still want something decent, check out this $7 cable from Amazon Basics. It’s coated in a nylon finish for durability with well-constructed connectors and Made for iPhone certification.

Its biggest downside is its use of the older USB-A connector instead of USB-C, but if all you need is a way to connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or older wall charger, this cord will do just fine.

Best Budget Lightning Cable Amazon Basics Nylon USB-A to Lightning Cable Those looking to save money the next time they buy a Lightning cable should check out Amazon's $7 offering.

Pros ✓ 10-foot length

10-foot length ✓ Very durable design with leather belt

Very durable design with leather belt ✓ USB-C with Power Delivery and MFi certification Cons ✗ Costly

Sometimes you just need a really long Lightning cable, and for that scenario, we recommend picking up the Native Union Belt Cable XL. This USB-C to Lightning cord is 10 feet in length so you’ll have plenty of flexibility, and any extra cord can be wrapped up with a pre-attached leather belt. It’s available in a decent amount of colors and finishes, too.

The best part about this cable is its durability. It’s coated in a nylon finish like many other cables, but what makes it unique is its ultra-strong reinforced structure that can withstand 2x more stress and last up to 6x as long as normal Lightning cables.

Admittedly, this cord is a bit costly at $40. For the price, however, you do get a very robust Lightning cable for Apple devices that’ll last you a long time.

Best Long Lightning Cable Native Union Belt Cable XL USB-C to Lightning Cable Native Union's extra-durable 10-foot Lightning cable is a great option for those who need a lot of cord.

Pros ✓ Short 3-foot length

Short 3-foot length ✓ USB-C with fast charging

USB-C with fast charging ✓ Made for iPhone certified Cons ✗ Not as durable as nylon cables

For those who need a shorter, more basic Lightning cable, check out the Anker Powerline II. It’s Made for iPhone certified and supports Power Delivery for fast charging your iPhone. It’s three feet in length which, while short, still offers enough cord to not be inconveniently short. It also has a USB-C connector.

While it’s not as durable as other Lightning cables with its rubber finish, there’s no question that this is a solid option if what you need is a short Lightning cable that doesn’t skimp on features.

Best Short Lightning Cable Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable Anker's three-foot Powerline II Lightning cable makes for a great pick if you need a cable that isn't too long.

Pros ✓ USB-A connectivity

USB-A connectivity ✓ Durably nylon design

Durably nylon design ✓ Made for iPhone certified with fast charging support Cons ✗ Price may be a bit high for some

While most people who need a new Lightning cable typically look for USB-C connectors, some may still find USB-A cables more convenient for their needs. If you’re one of those people, Anker’s Powerline+ II is a great option. It ships with six feet of cord, a variety of different colors, and has Made for iPhone certification. It also supports fast charging with compatible wall adapters.

This Lightning cable is also coated in nylon for extra durability, and it even comes with a traveling pouch for storage. Priced at $20, it’s a great option if you need a reliable Lightning cable that supports older USB connections.

Best USB-A to Lightning Cable Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable Anyone who wants a reliable USB-A to Lightning cable doesn't need to look any further than Anker's Powerline+ II.

Pros ✓ First-party solution for HDMI connection

First-party solution for HDMI connection ✓ Separate power port Cons ✗ Not a proper cable

Not a proper cable ✗ A bit pricey

If you’re looking to connect your iPhone to a projector or external display, we recommend picking up Apple’s Lightning to Digital AV Adapter. It connects directly to the Lightning port on your device and gives you access to an HDMI connector. It also has a separate power jack so you can keep your phone juiced up.

It’s not particularly cheap at $49, but it’s your best option if you need to put your iPhone screen on something larger for a presentation or media consumption.

Best HDMI to Lightning Cable Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter Apple's adapter for connecting to HDMI is a great solution for those who need a dedicated HDMI to Lightning cable.

Pros ✓ Straight-forward solution for connecting to external speakers

Straight-forward solution for connecting to external speakers ✓ Durable design

Durable design ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ No hi-fi music support

The days of plugging your iPhone into the auxiliary port in your car or stereo don’t have to be over now that the headphone jack is long gone. The KINPS Aux to Lightning Cable is Made for iPhone certified and connects directly to the Lightning port on your iPhone so you can play music through external speakers without the need for Bluetooth.

KINPS uses a reinforced nylon design for durability over time, and it’s priced very reasonably at $12. You obviously won’t be able to play the highest fidelity audio over it, but it remains a terrific option for anyone who still needs a wired way of playing audio through a set of speakers.

Best AUX to Lightning Cable KINPS Aux to Lightning Cable If you're looking for a straightforward solution to connecting your iPhone to a set of speakers using auxiliary, this is the cable to get.

Pros ✓ Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB connectors

Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB connectors ✓ Made for iPhone certification

Made for iPhone certification ✓ Fast-charging support Cons ✗ USB-A connector on opposite end

If you need a cable that can serve triple duty, you’ll want to pick up Spigen’s DuraSync 3 in 1 Universal Charger Cable. This cord has three interchangeable connectors that support Lightning, USB-C, and micro USB to charge all of your devices.

It comes with a nylon finish for durability, Made for iPhone certification, and supports Quick Charge 3.0 so long as you have a compatible adapter. It’s also fairly priced at $18.

The biggest downside is the fact it only supports a USB-A connection on the opposite end. That being said, if you need is a swiss army knife of a Lightning cable, this is the one to get.