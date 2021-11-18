Tech gifts don’t have to be big, pricey, and showy. Instead, you can find some fantastic little gadgets that make for great stocking stuffers. We’ve picked out some of the best to make your late-minute shopping that much easier!

How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More »

Happy Holidays! This article is part of our Happy Holidays! This article is part of our Holiday 2021 Gift Guide where you can find the best-of-the-best recommendations from How-To Geek, LifeSavvy, and Review Geek to help you pick the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

The Best Tech Stocking Stuffers

Stockings are a holiday tradition that many of us adhere to. They’re the perfect place to, ironically, put things like socks, underwear, and packs of deodorant—smaller gifts that generally aren’t the most exciting to unwrap. But you can always go beyond that if you’re looking for something a little more inspirational.

You could use some of the best tech stocking stuffers to make sure that whoever you’re buying for will have one of the best stockings of their lives. All you need is a little bit of ingenuity—and this guide, of course.

LEGO VIDIYO: A LEGO Set that Pops

LEGO sets always make for a good gift, as long as the person you’re buying them for is old enough to try not to eat them.

This LEGO set is a little bit different, though. Rather than just building or playing, the LEGO VIDIYO includes a minifigure with a guitar, 14 random BeatBits, and two special BeatBits. The free LEGO VIDIYO app can then be used to scan the minifigure and the BeatBits, and then all be used to let kids bring their music to life.

It’s an excellent gift for any kid interested in music, video work, or just those who you think would benefit from a fun, interactive LEGO set.

LEGO VIDIYO A different kind of LEGO kit that lets people play around with video editing and pop videos.

aerolatte Milk Frother: For the Coffee Aficionados

We all know at least one person who’s incredibly into coffee. We don’t just mean they drink it daily—we mean they’re the kind of person who talks about the different types of beans with a knowing tone. Someone really into coffee.

The aerolatte Milk Frother is a nifty little gift for coffee fans. It’s straightforward to use and is submerged in a glass of milk and used for up to sixty seconds to create wonderfully frothy milk befitting a fancy cappuccino.

Thanks to its size, it’s also effortless to pack, making it an excellent stocking stuffer and a perfect travel tool.

aerolatte Milk Frother An ideal gift for someone who loves a good cappuccino.

Lamicall Phone Holder: Hands-Free Phone Browsing

Pretty much all of us use our phones in bed. Who can resist a little bit of aimless scrolling or a few rounds of a mobile game before going to sleep?

You can buy someone the Lamicall Phone Holder to make that late-night phone time easier for them. It’s an easy-to-attach gooseneck stand that is compatible with a variety of phones.

The flexible neck means it’s also straightforward to adjust for scrolling, reading, watching videos, or just keeping the phone somewhere specific. Lamicall’s holder is useful and inexpensive, two great qualities for a stocking stuffer.

Lamicall Phone Holder A flexible phone holder that's ideal for freeing up a person's hands at bedtime.

Votozi Star Night Light Projector: See the Stars While Inside

There’s something inherently comforting about stars, even the glow-in-the-dark ones lots of people had as kids.

You can give the gift of stars to someone in your life by buying them the Votozi Star Night Light Projector. This night light projects different colored stars, planets, and even the moon onto the room around it. It has different settings and lighting effects and can be powered using batteries or a power cable.

It’s better for kids than adults, but most people will get at least a smile out of it.

Votozi Star Night Light Projector A night light that puts stars on the ceilings and walls.

One Fire Night Light for Kids: Light it Up

Buying presents for someone with a really young child can be tricky. Oftentimes you’re better off buying them a present that benefits both the parent and the baby.

The One Fire Night Light for Kids is an excellent choice in that regard because everyone involved is going to get some use out of it. It’s ideal for those who have to change their little ones during the night, or just for the kids who aren’t comfortable in the dark yet. Plus, this adorable little lamp is shaped like a star with a smiling face and a cute hat.

One Fire Night Light for Kids An adorable rechargeable night light for little ones (and their parents).

Minetom USB Fairy Lights: Make it Magical

Fairy lights aren’t just for Christmas trees anymore. They are often used nowadays just because they’re pretty.

The Minetom USB Fairy Lights are perfect because they come with a USB and a power adapter, which means they can be powered with a lot more ease than a standard string of lights. They’re also waterproof, so they can be placed indoors and outdoors without any worry.

Plus, they come with a remote, which allows the user to try out different patterns of lighting and even set a timer to turn them on for set hours each day.

Minetom USB Fairy Lights Give the gift of good and easily controlled ambiance with these fairy lights.

iClever HS19 Kids Headphones: Bright Colors and Solid Sound

Kids are more tech-savvy than ever, and that means gift ideas need to adapt to this new reality.

One of the best things you can get any kid is a solid pair of headphones. The iClever HS19 Kids Headphones come in a wide variety of fun color combinations, feature a built-in microphone for gaming, and work with loads of different devices.

It’s a great gift that also comes with safety features like safe volume control, which stops kids from wrecking their hearing on accident.

Yootech Wireless Charger: Power Plus Magic

Most people own phones, but a lot of those same people have yet to discover the joys of wireless charging.

You can change that for someone you know by getting them the Yootech Wireless Charger. This device is compatible with many of the latest iPhones and most Android phones. Qi wireless chargers allow a person to place their gadget onto a little pad and then watch it quickly charge. No plugging in required!

Yootech’s wireless charger even features three different charging modes to make it compatible with more devices, which means it’s more likely to benefit everything in any given household.

Yootech Wireless Charger A wireless charging pad that works with lots of different devices.

Amazon Echo Dot: A Very Smart Home Gift

A lot of people use smart home devices nowadays, and they can streamline a number of things around the home.

The Amazon Echo Dot is an excellent little smart speaker that is also tiny and adorable. It allows the user to speak commands into existence. While the novelty is undoubtedly part of the appeal, it’s also great to have music playing through it.

The Echo Dot can even be used to control any compatible smart devices too, like locks, lights, and whatever else they have that might be Alexa-friendly.