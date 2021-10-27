The dream of running Android apps on your PC finally came true with Windows 11. There’s a lot of potential for this exciting feature. We’ll show you how to set it up and install your first Android app or game.

What You’ll Need

As of February 2022, Android apps are available in the stable channel of Windows 11—but only in the US. If you meet the requirements for Windows 11, you meet the requirements for Android apps as well. Make sure to check for Windows updates and install any that are available before proceeding.

Second, your Windows 11 PC must have hardware virtualization enabled. Windows 11 essentially runs Android in a virtual machine, which is why this is necessary. You can check if your PC has virtualization enabled by going to the “Performance” tab in the Task Manager. (You can press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open the Task Manager.)

If hardware virtualization isn’t enabled, you will likely need to enable Intel VT-X in your computer’s UEFI firmware (BIOS). If your system has an AMD chip instead, look for AMD-V in the UEFI firmware settings screen.

Advertisement



Next, make sure you’re on the latest version of the Microsoft Store. Open the Microsoft Store and update all the apps on the “Library” page.

If all of those things check out, you’re ready to proceed! If you installed some updates to get to this point, it’s a good idea to reboot your PC before we go any further.

RELATED: How to Switch Between Dev and Beta Channels on Windows 11

How to Install Android Apps in Windows 11

The first thing to do is open the Microsoft Store. If it’s not already pinned to the taskbar, open the Start Menu and type “Microsoft Store.”

In the Store, do a search for “Amazon Appstore” or click this link to open the listing. Click “Install” to continue.

A pop-up will appear and guide you through the setup process. Click “Set Up” and continue through the steps to download the Appstore. The last step will be to “Restart” your PC.

After the restart, the Amazon Appstore may automatically open. If not, you can find it in the Start Menu apps list.

The first thing you’ll need to do is sign in to your Amazon account or create an account.

Advertisement



Once you’re in, it works just like any other app store you’ve used. You can browse through suggestions or search for something. Either way, select an app to install.

Click “Install” on the app information page.

The app will download and then install. When it’s finished, you can click “Open.”

That’s it! You have installed your first Android app in Windows! The Android apps can be found in the Start Menu just like Windows apps. They can even be pinned to the taskbar like regular apps. Go forth and Android-ify your Windows 11!

But what about Android apps not available on the Amazon Appstore? Don’t worry, you can sideload apps just like on Android.

RELATED: How to Move the Taskbar Icons to the Left on Windows 11