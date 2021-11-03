What to Look For in a Roku TV in 2023

Apart from the platform built into the television set itself, Roku smart TVs aren’t that different from other televisions on the market. If you’re looking for an excellent Roku TV, you want the television to be great in general and come with Roku built-in.

Picture quality is one of the most important things to consider with any television. You want the television to offer a sharp and vibrant image with an excellent contrast ratio. As there are no OLED Roku TVs on the market, features like quantum dot, full-array local dimming, and Mini-LED have become very important. These technologies help LED TVs improve their picture performance multi-fold.

If you are buying a Roku TV for gaming, there are additional features that you need to look for, like low input lag, fast response time, HDMI 2.1 support, and variable refresh rate (VRR). These ensure you get a fantastic gaming experience and that your TV is future-proof.

Budget and TV size also play a significant role in your purchase decision. As such, our recommendations include the best Roku TVs for a variety of budgets. For screen size, Rtings has an excellent tool that can help you figure out the right TV size for your room.

For a deeper dive into which TV features are most important, we have a great explainer on everything you need to know before buying a TV. Now, let’s jump into our recommendations.

Pros ✓ Excellent picture quality

Excellent picture quality ✓ Two HDMI 2.1 ports

Two HDMI 2.1 ports ✓ 144Hz refresh rate

144Hz refresh rate ✓ High peak brightness Cons ✗ Issues upscaling 480p content

Issues upscaling 480p content ✗ No ATSC 3.0 support

No ATSC 3.0 support ✗ Poor viewing angles

The TCL 6 Series R655 is the current undisputed champion of the Roku TVs. If you want an all-around best Roku TV, it’s hard to go wrong with this one. Part of the company’s 2022 lineup, the R655 is chockful of advanced television technologies that help it deliver exceptional picture quality. For example, this 4K LCD TV has Mini-LED backlighting for superior backlight control and high peak brightness.

You also get full-array local dimming for deep blacks and an impressive contrast ratio. And you’ll be happy to know that while there is some blooming and black crush, it won’t mar your TV-watching experience. Plus, TCL has employed quantum dots to deliver richer and more accurate colors.

These features help TCL TV provide an impact HDR performance, and the company has packed support for every popular HDR format, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. So you’ll get the best HDR experience whether you watch a movie on Netflix, Prime Video, or Blu-ray.

Gamers will appreciate the inclusion of a 144Hz panel, support for variable refresh rate technologies, and auto low latency mode (ALLM). The TV’s input lag is also low, which results in a responsive gaming experience. Plus, there are two full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your gaming console or PC. And, crucially, the eARC functionality on this TV doesn’t block one of the HDMI 2.1 ports.

Although there is much to like about the TCL 6 Series R655, it has a few issues, such as trouble upscaling 480p content, lack of ATSC 3.0 support, and poor viewing angles. But none of these is a deal-breaker.

You can buy the R655 in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes.

Best Roku TV Overall TCL 6 Series R655 TCL's 6 Series R655 is an impressive TV. It offers fantastic picture quality, advanced gaming features, and Dolby Vision support.

Pros ✓ Impressive picture quality

Impressive picture quality ✓ VRR support

VRR support ✓ Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Cons ✗ No Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support

No Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support ✗ Trouble upscaling 480p content

Trouble upscaling 480p content ✗ Slight blooming

If you are planning to get your next Roku TV under $500, the 55-inch model of TCL’s 5 Series S555 TV is an excellent option. Despite its low price tag, the TV produces impressive visuals due to quantum dot technology and full-array local dimming. It also has good SDR brightness to counter glare in bright rooms.

Movie lovers will be happy to know that it has a wide color gamut and can provide a decent HDR performance. And the TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic HDR formats.

Moreover, while it lacks advanced gaming features, such as a high refresh rate panel, it has VRR support to reduce some screen tearing. You also get low input lag and a fast response time. So it’s a pretty decent TV for casual gaming.

But being a budget model, it falls short in some areas, which is understandable given its price tag. For example, it doesn’t support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, which is disappointing as it has an eARC port to pass to a connected soundbar or AV receiver. You’ll also notice some blooming around bright objects in dark scenes. Additionally, while it has no problem upscaling 720p or 1080p content, the upscaled 480p content has issues.

In this budget, you can also consider the 55-inch model of Hisense’s U6GR. While it has slightly less blooming than the TCL 55S55 and supports Dolby Atmos, it also has trouble upscaling 480p content.

Best Roku TV Under $500 TCL 5 Series 55S555 Budget shoppers will appreciate TCL 5 Series 55S555 because of its excellent visual performance and reasonable gaming chops.

Best Roku TV Under $300: Hisense 43R6E3

Pros ✓ Good native contrast ratio and deep blacks

Good native contrast ratio and deep blacks ✓ Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support ✓ Excellent value for money Cons ✗ Low HDR brightness

Low HDR brightness ✗ Average performance

The Hisense 43R6E3 is one of the most affordable 4K Roku TVs on the market. If you’re looking for an inexpensive Roku television for a guest room or a dorm room, it’s your best bet.

The television looks decent and has narrow bezels, but apart from that, it’s mostly a practical design. Thanks to the TV’s VA panel, its native contrast ratio is good, and the company has also included Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. However, the 43R6E3 doesn’t get bright enough to use the HDR support effectively.

Still, the 43R6E3 offers a decent viewing experience for its price tag, and you won’t be disappointed. As expected, there are no advanced gaming features, but Hisense has included a game mode that offers relatively low input lag and okay response time.

If you can spend more money, TCL 43S435 is another excellent budget Roku TV. It has an MSRP of $349, but you can get it for as low as $305. The TV offers an excellent contrast ratio and can display deep blacks, which is an upgrade from Hisense’s set. If you can wait until the TCL model is on sale, you won’t regret it.

Best Roku TV Under $300 Hisense 43R6E3 The Hisense 43R6E3 is a good option for anyone looking for an inexpensive Roku TV. It costs less than $300 and provides a decent viewing experience.

Pros ✓ 144Hz refresh rate

144Hz refresh rate ✓ Two HDMI 2.1 ports

Two HDMI 2.1 ports ✓ Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support

Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support ✓ Low input lag

Low input lag ✓ Fantastic picture quality Cons ✗ No Dolby Vision on Xbox at 4K 120Hz

No Dolby Vision on Xbox at 4K 120Hz ✗ Poor viewing angles

Besides being an all-around fantastic Roku TV, the TCL 6 Series R655 is excellent for gaming. It is one of the few televisions to feature a 144Hz panel that allows gaming at even higher fps than high-end TVs with a 120Hz panel.

But the display panel is only one part of the equation. This is why TCL has also included two full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, with which you can connect your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or gaming PC to enjoy those high refresh rates in 4K.

In other gaming-related features, the R655 is Nvidia G-Sync compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDMI Forum VRR. So you will have a nearly tear-free gaming experience. ALLM is also present for automatic switching to the TV’s Game Mode when you start playing a game. Plus, the input lag is incredibly low in the Game Mode.

More importantly, the visuals will look stunning when you are gaming on the TCL TV as it includes Mini-LED backlighting for high peak brightness and quantum dots for vibrant and lifelike colors. It also packs full-array local dimming to deliver deep blacks.

In terms of HDR, everything from Dolby Vision to HLG is supported. But unfortunately, you won’t be able to use Dolby Vision while gaming at 120Hz in 4K on Xbox Series X. It’s not a big deal as only a limited number of games support it.

You can buy the TCL 6 Series R655 in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. But the 85-inch model tops out at 120Hz.

Best Roku TV For Gaming TCL 6 Series R655 From a 144Hz refresh rate to VRR support, the TCL 6 Series R655 has everything gamers want. You'll also get low input lag and a fast response time.

Pros ✓ Excellent picture quality

Excellent picture quality ✓ Above-average audio performance

Above-average audio performance ✓ Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support Cons ✗ Unable to remove judder

Unable to remove judder ✗ Narrow viewing angles

After years of working with TV manufacturers like Hisense and TCL to release Roku TVs, the company introduced its first self-branded TVs in 2023. And its Plus Series televisions are pretty great for a first attempt. Sitting at the top of Roku’s TV lineup, the Plus Series packs nearly all the bells and whistles you need for a fantastic movie-watching experience.

It has a 4K LCD panel with quantum dot technology and full-array local dimming. As a result, you get a vibrant picture and deep blacks. HDR is also available, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR10. Plus, the TV gets bright enough for a decent HDR experience.

Another highlight of the Roku Plus Series is its sound quality. Unlike most modern televisions that pack average speakers and often need a soundbar or speaker system for excellent audio, the Roku TV offers a decent audio experience with rich sound.

Other features include four HDMI ports, including one for eARC. Dolby Atmos support is also present, and the Plus Series has decent upscaling for lower-resolution content.

Sadly, the Roku Plus Series is not without flaws. One significant issue with the Roku Plus Series is its inability to remove judder. So if you are sensitive to judder, it’s better to go for the TCL 6 Series R655. The TCL TV is a bit expensive, but you get better picture quality and gaming performance. However, the TCL model has trouble upscaling 480p content.

Best Roku TV For Movies Roku Plus Series Roku's flagship Plus Series shines in picture quality, audio performance, and HDR experience. It's also pretty good at upscaling.

