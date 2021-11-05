The Nintendo Switch Headphone Features That Matter

Bluetooth headphones introduce a lot of variables to consider compared to wired headphones. As soon as you go wireless, you need to contend with weight, comfort, battery life, sound quality, Bluetooth connection quality, and noise cancellation. As such, it’s hard to recommend Bluetooth headphones that do a bad job with any of these features.

All of the picks in this guide offer strong audio quality with careful attention to an even sound signature for gaming on a Nintendo Switch. If the headphones veer too far into niche territory for audiophile listeners, it’s difficult to recommend them for gaming.

Most people need headphones that can handle a variety of games and media with a range of audio effects, which is why we chose products that can do it all, as opposed to products that cater to only certain types of soundscapes.

Of course, these headphones also need enough battery life to last you through long gaming sessions. The Switch can last up to a solid day of gaming; your headphones should too. Nobody wants to be in the middle of a game and have to find the charger or stop playing altogether.

Adding to that, ANC, or active noise cancellation, has to be on point. ANC blocks out noises like plane engines and crowd commotion. This is done by counteracting the sound from outside sources.

There’s more nuance to it, but know that active noise cancellation is essentially a special computer chip in your headphones that is beneficial to your listening experience. A lot of people take their Switch out in public or play it during a commute. ANC technology has to be good enough to keep that experience distraction-free without affecting headphone battery life.

Bluetooth headphones also have to be comfortable and lightweight. There’s no reason to feel like your headphones are weighing you down or squeezing your head. For most people, all of the picks in our guide should feel sturdy and comfortable on your head.

It’s a lot to keep in mind, but don’t worry—our Switch Bluetooth headphone recommendations have you covered.

The Razer Opus Wireless Headphones are one of the best ways to get Bluetooth audio for your Nintendo Switch. Razer is already a known brand in gaming that often puts out reliable products with colorful names. The Opus Wireless headphones are no different.

The Opus’ most significant feature is the exceptional audio quality, supplemented with EQ options in the Razer Audio app on Android and iPhone, and active noise cancelation. The strong ANC blocks out low hums from riding in a bus or car—which is a big deal for playing your Switch in public.

They also have physical buttons located on the side that you can control playback with. Given the competitive pricing compared to other wireless headphones on the market, these are massive additions.

On top of that, the Opus boasts 32-hour battery life and a comfortable design to make sure the headphones are comfortable, no matter how long you wear them. After all, battery life means nothing if the headphones are a pain to wear for extended gaming periods.

The Opus has a subdued look for how powerful they are for over-ear headphones, packing in several features that you can’t get at this price point. For those that don’t like the gamer aesthetic that Razer usually embodies, that’s great.

One small disadvantage to these headphones is their inability to connect to more than one device at a time. While this isn’t a common feature with Bluetooth headphones, it can be frustrating when it’s missing from gaming headphones. Bluetooth pairing can be a pain if you constantly switch between gaming consoles.

That said, this is a tiny knock against these headphones, as the Razer Opus are some of the best gaming headphones around.

Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones Overall Razer Opus Wireless The Razer Opus wireless headphones do it all with excellent sound quality and battery life. They're perfect all-rounders for the Switch.

Pros ✓ Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit ✓ 44-hour battery life

44-hour battery life ✓ Good noise cancellation

Good noise cancellation ✓ Companion EQ app Cons ✗ Lacks breathable design

Lacks breathable design ✗ Audio leakage can happen

Audio leakage can happen ✗ Bulky

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless is a mouthful of a name, but you’ll want to remember it when you see how much these headphones do for such a competitive price.

Anker’s headphones have incredible noise isolation performance and options for tuning out outside noise like plane engines and bus noises. That’s an essential feature if you’re someone that commutes or travels with your Switch and don’t want to miss things in your game due to surrounding noise. The Soundcores also have EQ settings available in a companion app on Android and iPhone.

With 44 hours of battery life, the Soundcore Life Q30s ease the stress of having to charge your batteries constantly. This is a huge plus because the Nintendo Switch already needs frequent charging depending on your gaming habits, so having to fuss with yet another thing to charge can be a deal-breaker.

The Soundcore Life Q30 also has superb audio quality that brings in a punchy bass. The bass might not be for everyone, but if you’re someone that wants cinematic-feeling audio, they’ll sound great. They have a sound signature that, for many, will be easier to listen to for extended lengths of time too.

For their price, they’re also comfortable, albeit a bit bulky in design. Audio leaking out from the headphones can also be an issue. If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that are surprisingly neck-and-neck with higher-priced competitors, these are the ones to go with.

Best Budget Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Wireless are a comfortable set of headphones with noise cancellation and long battery life at a great price.

Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones Under $50: EarFun Free 2

Pros ✓ Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit ✓ 7-hour battery life

7-hour battery life ✓ Qi-compatible charging Cons ✗ No noise cancellation

No noise cancellation ✗ Flat audio quality

If you can only spend a bit of money on Bluetooth headphones and the other options on this list are too pricey, you’ll be in good hands with the EarFun Free 2. These earbuds are exceptionally good at this price point where the competition is often weak and forgettable.

These earbuds have a 7-hour battery life and are a very comfortable fit for most people. Earbuds that fall out or don’t feel right are the worst, especially if traveling where the slightest bump can knock them out. The EarFun Free 2 is designed to avoid those issues.

The Earfun Free 2s also have excellent sound quality, at least for earbuds. However, if you’re looking for a fuller sound, you might want to look into the over-ear headphones in this guide.

As with the other pairs of Bluetooth headphones on this list, the Free 2s have playback controls. Instead of physical buttons, they use touch controls which are designed to be simple to use.

Finally, the earbuds have low audio latency—very useful for some games where tight reactions are necessary. Even with their low price, the Earfun Free 2s are perfect for the Nintendo Switch.

Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones Under $50 EarFun Free 2 The EarFun Free 2 are budget-friendly earbuds with strong battery life, comfort, and sound quality.

Pros ✓ Great sound quality

Great sound quality ✓ Companion EQ app

Companion EQ app ✓ 50-hour battery life Cons ✗ No noise cancellation

No noise cancellation ✗ No cord option

The Jabra Elite 45h headphones are the premium choice for over-ear audio. They have a sleek design and a lot of features that put them at the top of the over-ear list not just for the Nintendo Switch, but in general.

Although they run at a higher price than some of the competition, the benefits for what you pay are immense. The Jabra Elite 45h has a great 50-hour battery life and is surprisingly comfortable and lightweight. That’s significant for over-ear headphones, which can easily be hefty and uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Jabra’s headphones don’t have that issue at all. They’re are made for you to wear for long periods of time, and that alone makes them a perfect choice for the Switch. Combine these features with the 2-year warranty to protect your purchase should anything break, and the Jabra Elite 45h is worth the price of admission.

Like other premium headphones, Jabra has an app you can download that lets you tweak various EQ settings. You might not need it, though, because the Elite 45h has excellent sound quality that emits clear sound with a good range for whatever you’re doing on your Switch right out of the box. Still, for audiophiles, the option is there.

Best Over-Ear Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones Jabra Elite 45h The Jabra Elite 45h bring tremendous battery life and sound quality for over-ear headphones.

Best Noise-Cancelling Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM4

Pros ✓ Great sound quality

Great sound quality ✓ Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit ✓ 37-hour battery life

37-hour battery life ✓ Superb noise cancellation Cons ✗ Bulky design

Bulky design ✗ Expensive

The Sony WH-1000XM4’s are the headphones you need if active noise cancellation (ANC) is what you care about most. These headphones are designed to keep your audio experience distraction-free. For some people, that’s integral to their experience using the Switch, as distractions can be the difference between a win and a loss.

It’s not just the ANC that’ll make Sony’s headphones great, though. The XM4s also have an impressive 37-hour battery life before needing to charge. Battery life can be hit or miss with ANC headphones because the technology can suck up batteries with long periods of use. The XM4s avoid that issue entirely.

Better yet, while you’re wearing Sony’s headphones, you won’t be worried about their fit, as they are super comfortable. Like with the other picks in this guide, comfortability is paramount to a good set of Bluetooth headphones. The WH-1000XM4s won’t cause any discomfort, even if the ear cups look a bit bulky.

A less well-known, but still useful feature of the WH-1000XM4 is its ability to pair to two devices simultaneously. This isn’t necessary for Bluetooth headphones, but it adds a good layer of convenience if you’re someone that swaps between your phone and your Switch a lot, or if you want to sync to your PC as well as your Nintendo handheld.

The XM4s are very expensive, but if ANC is important to you, you should spare no expense.

Best Noise-Cancelling Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4's have ANC technology, sound quality, and comfort incredibly.

Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Headphones for Kids: Puro JuniorJams

Pros ✓ Great sound quality

Great sound quality ✓ 22-hour battery life

22-hour battery life ✓ 85dB audio limiter Cons ✗ Pricey

Headphones for kids are tricky. They have to be durable, and as easy to use as possible. As such, there’s only one answer when you’re looking for Switch headphones—the Puro JuniorJams. Puro is already well-known for quality kids’ headphones, and the JuniorJams are some of the best Bluetooth options they have to offer.

The JuniorJams are lightweight and have a long 22-hour battery life. This is achieved with an audio limiter that doesn’t go above 85db, which means they can maintain consistent battery life. That limiter is also vital for protecting children’s ears from loud sounds. Other headphones don’t include this, and it’s a big reason why they made our list, even if it’s a bit on the expensive side.

The JuniorJams have great audio quality a well, maintaining crisp highs and solid bass. Your children might not fully appreciate the audio quality, but it’s nice to know that you’re not paying for subpar headphones in that respect. Strong audio quality means nothing will sound off, muted, or tinny.