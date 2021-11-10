What to Look for in an iPhone Charger in 2022

It’s easy to assume a lot of wall adapters and Lightning cables are the same. They look and work the same way, after all. However, you should be paying attention to the quality of the cords and wall chargers you’re buying, since they can affect the performance of your iPhone’s battery over time.

The biggest thing to look out for in an iPhone charger is the charging speed. Both wired and wireless charging vary when it comes to performance, with most iPhones charging at around 20W over a cable and 7.5W wirelessly via Qi technology.

Apple’s new MagSafe also has a charging speed standard at 15W. It’s the fastest way to wirelessly charge your iPhone, assuming you have a MagSafe-certified charger on hand.

For context, here’s a list of the charging speeds associated with each iPhone Apple currently sells.

iPhone 13 Pro Max : 27W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly

: 27W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly iPhone 13 Pro : 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly

: 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly iPhone 13 : 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly

: 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly iPhone 13 mini : 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly

: 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly iPhone 12 : 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly

: 20W wired, 15W with MagSafe, 7.5W wirelessly iPhone 11 : 18W wired, 7.5W wirelessly

: 18W wired, 7.5W wirelessly iPhone SE (2020): 18W wired, 7.5W wirelessly

Keep these numbers in mind when shopping for a charger for your iPhone. That way, you’ll get the best performance possible.

It’s also helpful to pay attention to the quality of the cables and adapters you buy, as it can make a huge difference in the long run. Some companies offered braided cables that are less likely to get damaged over time, while other companies have fast-charging wall adapters with compact designs.

With your iPhone’s charging speeds and other knowledge in mind, here are our iPhone charge recommendations.

Pros ✓ Fast charging for every iPhone

Fast charging for every iPhone ✓ Compact design Cons ✗ A bit expensive

If you want a reliable wall charger for your iPhone, the Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter is the way to go. This wall wart is capable of 30W charging speeds, over-accommodating for every iPhone currently available (including the 27W-touting iPhone 13 Pro Max). It ships with a compact design and folding prongs so it’s easy to throw in a bag, as well.

The Spigen charger is a touch pricey at $25, but it’s well worth it for the best charging speeds around.

Best iPhone Wall Charger Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter Want to maximize your iPhone's charging speed? Spigen's tiny 30W USB-C Power Adapter will do the trick.

Pros ✓ Reliable and efficient

Reliable and efficient ✓ Decent 20W charging speed Cons ✗ Won't charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max at full speed

Won't charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max at full speed ✗ Dated design

If you’d like to save a few dollars, Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is a decent pick. It’s designed specifically to charge your iPhone, and since it’s straight from Apple, you’re guaranteed optimal power management to help maintain your phone’s battery health over time.

It’s not as fast as the Spigen option with support for just 20W charging, and its design is a little dated. Regardless, if you want a charger you know will work as advertised, this might be the one for you.

Best iPhone Wall Charger (Runner-Up) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Apple's first-party 20W USB-C Power Adapter is a staple for any iPhone owner.

Pros ✓ Support for all iPhones with wireless charging

Support for all iPhones with wireless charging ✓ Doubles as a phone stand Cons ✗ Bland design

If you need a good, reliable wireless charger, look no further than Belkin’s Wireless Charging Stand. Priced at $25, this wireless charger supports any device with Qi wireless charging at up to 15W of charging speed. With the iPhone, that means you’ll get the full 7.5W Apple allows.

It isn’t the most flashy-looking wireless charger, but when it comes to functionality it works really well, especially since it doubles as a phone stand. You can’t beat that price, either!

Best Wireless Charger for iPhones Belkin Wireless Charging Stand If you'd like to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Belkin's Wireless Charging Stand is a terrific option.

Pros ✓ Braided, durable design

Braided, durable design ✓ Three colors to choose from Cons ✗ A bit more expensive than other cables

Braided cables are better than non-braided ones—it’s as simple as that. They’re less likely to be damaged over time, so it’s worth going for braided when you’re purchasing any sort of phone charger cable. Anker’s New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable is one of the best braided cables on the market with its premium and durable design.

Offered in three colors, the cable is Made for iPhone (MFi) certified and can achieve the fastest charging speeds your iPhone supports. Plus, it’s affordable at just $18 MSRP. That’s slightly more expensive than other cables you can find, but the extra few dollars are worth it.

Best iPhone Charging Cable Anker Premium Double-Braided Nylon Lightning Cable Anker's double-braided Lightning cables are Made for iPhone certified and offer a durable design that'll last.

Pros ✓ Dual USB-C ports with 30W charging on both

Dual USB-C ports with 30W charging on both ✓ 60W charging for single devices

60W charging for single devices ✓ Folding prongs Cons ✗ Pretty expensive

Pretty expensive ✗ Chunky design

If you want the best fast charging performance you can get for your iPhone, Anker’s 60W PowerPoint Atom PD 2 is a terrific option. Not only can you charge your iPhone at its fastest supported speed, but you can also charge a second device thanks to an extra USB-C port.

A single device can even charge at up to 60W, so if you have a MacBook or other device that needs power, you’ll be able to juice up quickly.

Admittedly, the design is a bit chunky and the price is pretty high for a wall charger, but it’s a solid pick overall if you want quick charge speeds.

Best Fast Charger Anker 60W PowerPoint Atom PD 2 With two USB-C ports and support for up to 60W fast charging, this wall adapter is perfect for any iPhone owner who needs to juice up quickly.

Pros ✓ Large 5,000mAh battery

Large 5,000mAh battery ✓ Wireless charging Cons ✗ Design can be a turn-off

Design can be a turn-off ✗ No model for iPhone 12 mini or 13 mini

One of the few companies that continues to offer battery cases for new iPhones is ZeroLemon. Its new 5,000mAh Battery Case packs in a huge extra battery which will be good for nearly two full charges on your device while on the go. It also comes with wireless charging so you don’t have to plug it in separately from your phone.

For a battery case, ZeroLemon’s design is pretty sleek, although it won’t be for everyone. There also isn’t a version for any iPhone Mini models, so if that was your iPhone of choice, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

Luckily for those that can use the ZeroLemon case, the price is only $40 which should be affordable for anyone.

Best iPhone Charging Case ZeroLemon 5,000mAh Battery Case For those who own the latest iPhones, ZeroLemon's 5,000mAh Battery Case offers nearly two full extra charges in a sleek case design.

Pros ✓ Full 15W fast wireless charging

Full 15W fast wireless charging ✓ Aluminum design Cons ✗ A bit expensive

A bit expensive ✗ Cord isn't very long

If you’re looking to get into Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, the company’s MagSafe Charger is the best place to start. For starters, it’s one of the only MagSafe chargers on the market that supports the full 15W of wireless charging performance you can get on an iPhone 12 and up. It has a clean aluminum design as well that is compact and easy to use wherever.

The MagSafe charger is a bit costly at $40, and its cord is only one meter long, but it’s an overall solid option for those who want to use magnets to charge their phone.

Best MagSafe iPhone Charger Apple MagSafe Charger Apple's own MagSafe Charger guarantees 15W wireless charging speeds and serves as a great way to break into the MagSafe ecosystem.

Best Portable Charger for iPhone: Anker PowerCore Slim

Pros ✓ Big 10,000mAh battery

Big 10,000mAh battery ✓ Fast 20W charging

Fast 20W charging ✓ Durable, sleek design Cons ✗ USB-A port only supports 12W charging

To keep your iPhone powered up on the go, you should check out the Anker PowerCore Slim power bank.

This dual-port portable charger boasts a 10,000mAh battery which is enough for over three full charges, and it features USB-C Power Delivery which will achieve 20W fast charging on the latest iPhones. There’s also a USB-A port if you have an extra device you’d like to top off, although that charging speed is only 12W.

The PowerCore Slim also has a compact, durable design and comes with a travel pouch to keep it safe. Priced at just $35, this power bank feels like a no-brainer for anyone traveling with an iPhone who needs an extra charge at a moment’s notice.

Best Portable Charger for iPhone Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 PD With enough power for over three full charges, Anker's PowerCore Slim 10,000 will keep your iPhone topped off while on the go in an efficient way.