Microsoft wants most people to subscribe to Microsoft 365 for their Office needs, but it still offers a traditional Office product with a one-time payment. With Windows 11 right around the corner, Microsoft announced that Office 2021 would release on October 5.

What’s New in Microsoft Office 2021?

First, Microsoft is giving Office 2021 a visual overhaul, much like the company is doing with Microsoft 365. It’ll have the rounded corners we’ve grown to know and love, and it’ll also sync with your theme, including your light/dark choice.

As far as features are concerned, Microsoft is adding lots of the stuff that has already made its way to Windows 365 versions of Word, Excel, and all the other apps. For example, the company incorporated some of the collaboration features available to Microsoft 365 subscribers into Office 2021. Real-time co-authoring is one of the coolest features, as it makes Office 2021 feel more like working with Google Docs or another online office app.

The Teams app is also coming to Office 2021, so if you’re a fan of Microsoft’s video chat app, you’ll have a quick way to access it through your Office purchase.

Microsoft also cites the ability to “Modernize your formulas in Excel, record PowerPoint presentations with ease, and beautify your work with an expanded collection of creative content.”

In the end, while the apps are getting Windows 11-like visual refreshes, there isn’t that much in terms of new features coming to Office 2021. Of course, that’s probably because Microsoft would rather you sign up for a subscription, so you get a continuous flow of new stuff rather than buying Office as a one-time transaction.

Microsoft Office 2021 Price Details

New features are great, but they lead you to an important question: how much will those new features cost? In the case of Office 2021, Office Home and Student 2021 editions will cost $150. However, businesses will have to pay a little more, as Office Home and Business 2021 will cost $250. Both versions come with five years of support and are licensed for a single PC.

You don’t need to get Windows 11 to run Office 2021, as Microsoft announced that it’d run on Windows 11, Windows 10, and the three most recent versions of macOS.