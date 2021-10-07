Google logo on a dark interface.

Like other sites, you can enable dark mode on Google Search to turn your entire search experience dark. We’ll show you how to activate this mode on Google Search on both desktop and mobile.

Note: At the time of writing in October 2021, you can use dark mode in all major web browsers on your desktop. On an iPhone, iPad, and Android phone, dark mode only works in Chrome and Safari. This might change as Google rolls out the mode to more devices, though.

RELATED: Dark Mode Isn’t Better For You, But We Love It Anyway

Table of Contents

Turn On Dark Mode on Google Search on Desktop

On your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, you can use any modern web browser like Chrome, Firefox, or Edge to use Google Search’s dark mode.

To enable the mode, first, launch a web browser on your computer. In the browser, access the Google site.

At the bottom-right corner of the Google site, click “Settings.”

Click "Settings" in the bottom-right corner on Google Search on desktop.

From the menu that opens, select “Search Settings.”

Note: You can directly click “Dark Theme: Off” in the “Settings” menu to activate the mode, but Google might remove this option in the future.

Select "Search Settings" from the "Settings" menu on Google Search on desktop.

On the “Search Settings” page that opens, in the left sidebar, click “Appearance.”

Click "Appearance" on the "Search Settings" page on Google Search on desktop.

Advertisement

You’re now on the “Appearance” page. Here, in the “Turn Dark Theme On or Off” section, enable the “Dark Theme” option. Then, at the bottom of this section, click “Save.”

Tip: If you ever want to disable dark mode, select the “Light Theme” option.

Enable the "Dark Theme" option on the "Appearance" page on Google Search on desktop.

You’ll see a prompt in your web browser. Click “OK” in this prompt.

Click "OK" in the prompt on Google Search on desktop.

And that’s it. Google Search’s dark mode is now activated, and you will notice the Google homepage and the search result pages are all dark now.

Google Search on desktop in dark mode.

Dark mode is available on a lot of devices out there, including Windows 10, Windows 11, Mac, and even Ubuntu.

RELATED: How to Enable Dark Mode on Windows 11

Turn On Dark Mode on Google Search on Mobile

To enable Google Search’s dark mode on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, first, launch either Chrome or Safari on your phone. Then access the Google site.

On the Google site, in the top-left corner, tap the three horizontal lines.

Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner on Google Search on mobile.

In the menu that opens, tap “Settings.”

Tap "Settings" in the menu on Google Search on mobile.

Advertisement

You’ll land on a “Search Settings” page. Here, in the “Appearance” section, enable the “Dark Theme” option.

Activate the "Dark Theme" option on the "Search Settings" page on Google Search on mobile.

Scroll down the “Search Settings” page to the bottom. There, tap “Save.”

Tap "Save" on the "Search Settings" page on Google Search on mobile.

You’ll see a prompt in your web browser. Tap “OK” in this prompt.

Tap "OK" in the prompt on Google Search on mobile.

And you’re now back to Google’s homepage with dark mode activated.

Google Search on mobile in dark mode.

Enjoy using your favorite search engine on a dark interface!

Did you know you can enable system-wide dark mode on your iPhone, iPad, and Android phones?

RELATED: How to Turn on Dark Mode on Android

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.