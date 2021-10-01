Google recently announced that YouTube TV might lose NBC channels because of a dispute over rates with NBCUniversal. Thankfully, the two companies have agreed that they’ll keep the channels on the service, but it’s only temporary.

YouTube TV was prepared to drop its price by $10 a month to compensate users for the loss of NBC channels. Google was even ready to deal with losing users over the loss of NBC channels. In a blog post, the company said, “While we would love every member to continue to stay with our service, we understand that you may still choose to pause or cancel your membership. We want to make YouTube TV flexible, so members can pause or cancel anytime.”

NBCUniversal owns a lot of popular channels that would be a significant blow to YouTube TV’s offerings. Channels like NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, USA Network, and many others would no longer be available to subscribers.

The deadline was the end of the day on September 30, 2021, but the companies managed to reach a temporary agreement. In a statement to Protocol and Vulture, an NBCUniversal representative said, “NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short extension while parties continue talks NBCUniversal will not go dark on YouTube TV at midnight eastern tonight.”

Neither company said how long the extension would last. Hopefully, they’re able to reach a long-term deal so YouTube TV subscribers can continue watching the channels they enjoy. Either way, we’ll have to wait to see how this plays out.