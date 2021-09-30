USB cables are meant to make life easier (even though the two-sided cables always seem to take three tries to go in). With USB-C, there are so many different power ratings that make things confusing. The USB-IF announced new USB Type-C power rating logos that’ll make choosing the right one easier.

With these new logos, you’ll be able to quickly see whether the cables have support for 60W or 240W as defined by the USB Power Delivery 3.1 Specification. If you’ve ever questioned whether a cable features the power you need to charge your device quickly, these new logos will be a life-saver for you.

“With the new higher power capabilities enabled by the USB PD 3.1 Specification, which unlocks up to 240W over a USB Type-C cable and connector, USB-IF saw an opportunity to further strengthen and simplify its Certified Logo Program for the end-user,” said Jeff Ravencraft, USB-IF President and COO. “With our updated logos, consumers can easily identify the USB4 performance and USB Power Delivery capabilities of Certified USB-C Cables, which support an ever-expanding ecosystem of consumer electronics from laptops and smartphones to displays and chargers.”

Of course, you’ll need to purchase certified USB cables to see these new logos on them, but you should be doing that anyway, as it’s the best way to make sure you’re getting the power and performance for which you’re paying.