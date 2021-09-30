Every month, Amazon throws a bunch of free games and other gaming-related perks at Prime members, but for October 2021, the company is being extra generous by offering ten free games to members through its Prime Gaming program.

As October is the month to celebrate all things spooky, Amazon is leading with a well-reviewed horror game called Song of Horror. The company is giving away the Complete Edition, so you’ll get everything available in the game. If you enjoy feeling scared, this is a game you’ll like.

Also on the horror side of things is Alien: Isolation. It’s a survival horror game with decent action and some really intense atmospheric elements that’ll fit in perfectly with your other scary Halloween plans.

The rest of the games on the list include Star Wars: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3.

While they’re not all 5-star classic games, it’s a pretty solid set of games that you can try out as part of your existing Prime membership. So whether you like horror, platformers, or narrative games, there’s something here for you as part of Prime Gaming.

Outside of full games, Amazon is also offering perks in Apex Legends, its own New World MMO game, Call of Duty, Genshin Impact, and Rainbow Six Siege.

All in all, this is one of the better months Amazon has offered for Prime Gaming. Between the ten free games and other perks, it’s worth redeeming these freebies with your Prime membership.

