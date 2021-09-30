Google is the undisputed leader in terms of search. The brand has become synonymous with searching on the web, and as it turns out, Google says it has evidence that the most people the thing people search for on Bing, its biggest rival, is “Google.”

The search engine giant is facing legal issues in Europe over its dominance in the search space. However, Google says that people choose to use its search engine rather than being forced to use it.

According to 9To5Google, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, submitted evidence in court that the most common search term on Bing is actually “Google.” That means that many people who are forced to use Bing for one reason or another actually use it to try to get to Google.

Here’s what Alphabet’s lawyer said regarding people using Bing to get to Google:

We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google. People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to. Google’s market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines.

Because Alphabet’s lawyer is submitting these claims in court, we must assume the data is accurate. Otherwise, the company would be perjuring itself, which would certainly not be an intelligent decision.

Presumably, people use Bing because it’s the default search engine in Microsoft’s Edge browser, and they don’t know how to change it. So, they use the default search engine in the browser to get to Google to find the information they need.

Whatever the reason, it seems clear enough that people do choose to use Google search. Even when Google isn’t forced on people through their browser or OS, like on Android, they turn to Google anyway to find what they want.