If you’re a Windows and Android user, you should be using Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app. It can do a lot of really useful things, including let you control the media playing on your phone from your PC.

The first thing you will need to do is set up the Your Phone app on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC. The Your Phone app is pre-installed on Windows devices and you’ll need the companion app on your Android device. Here’s how to link the Your Phone app on Windows to your Android phone.

Once your phone is connected to your Windows PC, the audio player will simply appear in the Your Phone desktop app when audio is playing on your phone.

It displays the artist, track title, album art, and controls. This will appear for any audio playing on your phone, including music and podcasts.

If, for some reason, the audio player is not showing up, you can make sure it’s enabled by going to Settings > Personalization and toggling on “Audio Player.”

That’s it! Why would you need to do this? Maybe you’re casting music to a speaker from your phone and you want easy-access controls. Perhaps your Bluetooth headphones are connected to your phone, not your PC.

Whatever the case may be, this is a super simple way to control what’s happening on your phone right from your Windows PC. The Your Phone app has a lot of great features, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

