When it comes to video doorbells, Ring is one of the most well-known names. Amazon today announced that package alerts would make their way to two Ring models now, with other devices set to get the much-requested feature next year.

Unfortunately, package thieves are out there, and every time you get a package delivered to your home, you run the rink of someone seeing it and taking it. Now, the Ring Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell (2020) will alert you when a package shows up, so you can take the steps needed to get it inside.

Of course, the big issue Ring doorbells have is the field of view, which this update won’t fix. The Ring Pro 2 can see the ground, but the other cameras lack a wide enough angle to see everything. That means if the package is placed too low, it won’t detect it even with the new feature.

Outside of the package feature, Amazon also announced Custom Event Alerts. With these, you can tell your Ring to alert you when certain things happen, as defined by you. For example, Ring could alert when a car pulls in the driveway or if you forget to close the front door. Overall, it looks like you can get pretty creative with these custom alerts.

Unfortunately, Custom Alerts aren’t coming to existing RIng devices. Instead, only the Spotlight Cam Battery will get this feature.

If you want to take advantage of either of these new Ring features, you will need to pay $3 per month or $30 per year for a Ring Protect plan.