Amazon announced a new, larger Echo Show device. While it can be mounted on a stand, the newly-announced Echo Show 15 looks best when mounted on a wall. And it does look quite attractive while still remaining functional.

Amazon Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 comes with a 15.6″ screen with a slim design that’s begging to be mounted to the wall. It also comes with a camera that can actually see who is in front of it, allowing it to offer custom information based on each person’s needs. This feature is optional, so if you’d prefer the camera not identify you, you don’t need to turn it on.

The new device introduces Alexa Widgets, which are designed to show key pieces of information that’ll help keep everyone around the house organized. In addition, you can choose which Alexa Widgets you want to show on your device, so you won’t have to put up with irrelevant bits of information.

“Today, families juggle multiple competing priorities—what time to drop the kids off at soccer practice, what to make for dinner, or when to schedule the next appointment—the list goes on and on. With Echo Show 15, Alexa can help,” said Tom Taylor, senior vice president, Amazon Alexa.

Outside of usefulness, Amazon talked about using the Echo Show 15 as a kitchen television supporting 1080p video streaming. It supports Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu, so you can watch a wide variety of content.

To accomplish all of this new functionality, Amazon developed a new AZ2 processor, which features a quad-core scalable architecture and 22x more trillions of operations per second (TOPS) than the previous generation.

With any device like this, privacy will be a major concern, and Amazon seems to have worked out all of the details. For example, the Echo Show 15 comes with microphone and camera controls and a built-in physical shutter cover for the camera.

Echo Show 15 Price and Availability

The new Echo Show 15 will sell for $249.99, with a stand and an under-cabinet mount sold separately.