If you’re in the Windows Insider Program for Windows 11 and you’d like to switch from the Beta or Release Preview channels to a stable build on the next upgrade, you can make the switch in Settings. Here’s how.

If you plan to use the stable build of Windows 11 when it launches on October 5 and you’re using the Beta or Release Preview channels (Dev doesn’t apply), then you can flip a switch in Settings that will automatically unenroll your Windows 11 device from the Windows Insider program upon the next major stable release. The same will apply after the full release of Windows 11, but you may need to wait until a major update to make the switch automatically. If you don’t, you’ll stay on the Beta or Preview Release Channels of Windows 11.

To get started, first open Windows Settings by pressing Windows+i on your keyboard. Or you can open the Start menu, search for “Settings,” and click the Settings app icon.

In Settings, click “Windows Update” in the sidebar, then select “Windows Insider Program.”

In Windows Insider Program settings, expand the “Stop getting preview builds” section (by clicking it). Next, flip the switch beside “Unenroll this device when the next version of Windows releases” to “On.”

After that, close Settings. The next time Microsoft releases a major, stable update to Windows 11, your PC will leave the Insider program and switch to a regular stable build.

Alternately, you can change your Windows Insider settings on this same screen if you’d like to switch between Dev, Beta, and Release Preview channels. Good luck!

